Tanner Zacek, Jaydon Dietz, Anthony Zysk and men’s golf coach Rick Salamone. (Photo provided)

Dietz Third Golfer in HC Program History To Finish as All-American

HERKIMER—Herkimer College freshman Jaydon Dietz was named an NJCAA Division III Men’s Golf All-American after his 18th-place finish at the National Championship at Chautauqua Golf Course last week.

Dietz, a New York Mills native, is the third golfer in program history to be named an All-American and the second in the last two years, following Evan Crouse’s 16th-place finish last year.

Dietz began the first round with an 80, placing him in 27th. The following day, he delivered a career-best 77, finishing just one-over par on the back-nine.

Dietz set a new career-best with a 75 and an even-par back-nine the following day. Dietz’s three-over 75 was the second-best score by a Herkimer golfer at a National Championship, one stroke shy of Crouse’s two-over 74 in the second round of last year’s National Championship. With one round left to go, Dietz was tied for 15th place. He finished his third consecutive round under 80, with a final round score of 79.

Dietz capped off a phenomenal freshman season with an 80.71 scoring average, which was the fourth lowest in Region III.

Freshman Anthony Zysk, from Little Falls, NY, also competed at the National Championship, earning a 57th-place finish.