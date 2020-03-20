Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Distillery To Distribute Hand Sanitizer At 3 p.m. Distillery To Distribute Hand Sanitizer At 3 p.m. 03/20/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News IT’S COOPER’S CLEAN VS. CORONA-19 Distillery To Distribute Hand Sanitizer At 3 p.m. The 4-ounce glass bottles arriveD at Cooperstown Distillery this morning, and at this hour Distiller Daran Bottger, assisted by Gina Baldwin, is bottling the Cooper’s Clean hand sanitizer. The distillery will begin distributing Cooper’s Clean at 3 p.m. today at the Cooperstown Beverage Exchange, 73 Main St., next to the flagpole in downtown Cooperstown. (It will NOT be available at the distillery.) (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)