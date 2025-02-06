News Briefs: February 6, 2025

KERRI HOGLE

(Photo provided)

Concert Celebrates Summer

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Community Concert Band will present its annual “Good Ol’ Summertime in Winter” concert at the Oneonta Senior High School auditorium at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 9. Conducted by Cooperstown High School Band Director Kerri Hogle, the concert features a wide selection of pieces that evoke warm climates and fast action. The Community Band has been an Oneonta institution since the 1850s and continues to provide quality music free of charge.

‘Koliada’ Slated for Feb. 8th

CHERRY VALLEY—The Telegraph School will present “Koliada,” a theatrical performance, dance party and potluck event, at the Cherry Valley Old School Cafe, 2 Genesee Street, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 8. The roving theatrical performance will travel around the village before arriving at the Old School to finish the evening. Koliada is an ancient Slavic tradition that marks the darkest time of winter and the impending return of the sun. Donations will be accepted at the door, and participants may bring a potluck dish. For more information or to make a reservation, visit thetelegraphschool.org.

Register Now for Ag Expo

COBLESKILL—Regional farmers, rural landowners, and aspiring agriculturalists are invited to Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Ag Solutions and Networking Expo at SUNY Cobleskill’s Prentice Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19. Attendees can meet vendors and exhibitors, enjoy a free networking lunch, and participate in two break-out sessions. Pre-registration is required by February 11 at https://www.eventleaf.com/e/AgNetwork. There are still open spaces for sponsors, vendors and exhibitors; contact sesmithfarmmgtllc@gmail.com, pernatdg@cobleskill.edu, (518) 207-7112 or (518) 255-5537 for more information.

Library Lovers’ Events Slated

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown has scheduled a full month of activities in conjunction with National Library Lovers’ Month. For more information or a full calendar of events, visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org.

Obama Documentary Planned

COOPERSTOWN—The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown’s Race, Equity and Justice series will celebrate Black History Month and Presidents Day Weekend by screening “Becoming” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. The 2020 documentary film examines the life of former first lady Michelle Obama. Free pizza and beverages will be served, and a discussion will follow the screening.

County Offers Free Classes

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services will host free CPR classes throughout February in observance of Heart Month. There will be more than a dozen opportunities to learn these lifesaving skills at locations across the county. Call (607) 547-4328 for more information or to register.

Kasterine Photos on Exhibit

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s Anderson Center will host an exhibition of work by famed local photographer Dmitri Kasterine from February 6 through March 14. “Freethinkers and Rebels: Photographs from 1955-2025,” includes photos of many leading 20th-century figures, as well as everyday life in Europe and the U.S. The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be an opening reception from 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 6.

Chamber Opens on Main St.

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce officially moved to its new location at 189 Main Street, Suite 401 in Oneonta on February 1. Its mailing address remains PO Box 18.

Meet and Greets Continue

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will host community meet and greet events for new residents at Village Hall on the first Tuesday of each month. Newcomers and longstanding residents are invited to drop by between 5:30-7 p.m. to forge new connections and learn about the area.

Rotary To Host Wine Tasting

ONEONTA—Oneonta Rotary’s third annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser will be held at Social Eats Café at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. The hand-crafted five-course wine tasting costs $75.00 per person, with all proceeds supporting Rotary International’s Youth Exchange Program. Register at www.oneontarotary.org.

Market Seeking Vendors

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market seeks new vendors for the May 2025-April 2026 season. Vendors must be located within 50 miles of Cooperstown and will be juried to ensure high quality and a diverse selection of products. Specialists in the following products are especially encouraged to apply: leather goods, grains, mustards, ready-to-eat ethnic foods, specialty jams, wool, fiber arts, ice cream, handmade pastas, oils, and vinegars. Applications are due at noon on March 1 and may be found at cooperstownfarmersmarket.org. For more information, contact market@otsego2000.org.

Group Seeks Feline Colonies

ONEONTA—Friends of the Feral-Trap, Neuter, Return seeks the public’s help in locating feral cat colonies throughout Otsego County. With spring approaching, it is a critical time of year for their efforts to trap, spay or neuter, and release feral cats. TNR humanely reduces overpopulation and ensures a healthier environment for cats and people alike. Feral cats tend to loiter under porches, sheds, barns and mobile homes. Homeowners and property managers should report feral cats at friendsoftheferaltnr.org, on the Facebook page or by calling (607) 242-4734.

AcroStrum Duo Will Perform

COOPERSTOWN—Award-winning violin-guitar duo ArcoStrum will perform at Fenimore Art Museum at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 5 as part of the Cooperstown Concerts series. Tickets are available at www.cooperstownconcerts.org and may be available at the door.

Cessation Program Offered

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Research Institute has partnered with the University of Rochester’s Wilmot Cancer Center to offer free access to a six-month smoking cessation program. Cigarette smokers aged 21 and older are invited to the free, comprehensive program to quit permanently. For more information, or to register, contact melinda.robinson@bassett.org.

Vendors Sought for Festival

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce’s Artisan Festival will return for its eighth year on Labor Day Weekend. Food trucks and vendors are invited to apply at www.cooperstownartisanfestival.org. There will be more than 50 spaces available to showcase the area’s creative diversity for hundreds of shoppers and visitors.