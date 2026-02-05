DMV Offices Set To Close for Statewide Technology Upgrade

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Department of Motor Vehicles, along with all DMV offices in New York State, will undergo a large-scale system upgrade this month that will require local offices to be closed and will alter business hours.

According to a press release issued by Otsego County Clerk Jennifer Basile, the New York State DMV is implementing the initial phase of a multi-year project to replace and modernize its aging technology systems. To bring the first part of the new system online, the state is ceasing all DMV operations—including online transactions and the state DMV phone system—at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 13.

In order to prepare for this statewide transition, Basile said the Cooperstown and Oneonta DMV locations will be closed on Friday, February 13. Both offices will be closed on Monday, February 16, Presidents Day, and will remain closed on Tuesday, February 17 and Wednesday, February 18, with a planned reopening on Thursday, February 19 for the Cooperstown office only, “provided we receive the go-ahead from State DMV leadership,” Basile said.

The Oneonta DMV satellite location will be closed for the entire week of February 16.

“During this time, the state DMV will migrate about 30 million records to the new system and complete the transition to bring the first phase of the upgrade online,” Basile explained, reiterating that no DMV transactions will be able to be completed during this period, including through the state DMV.

“We plan on opening our Cooperstown office at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 19 and the Oneonta satellite office will resume operations on Tuesday, February 24,” Basile said. “Any changes to that will be posted on the county website and the Otsego County DMV Facebook page.

Basile said she appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during this statewide system upgrade and encourages customers to plan accordingly.

“We hope to make this a seamless transition,” she said.

To help modernize its technology platforms and service delivery in two major stages over the next two years, New York State DMV has contracted with software company FAST Enterprises LLC, which has implemented similar systems in more than 20 other states.

According to officials, the new technology will replace and consolidate a significant portion of DMV’s legacy technology, some of which is more than 50 years old. The goal of this initiative is to make the DMV more secure, stable, and agile, and to provide DMV customers with more efficient, secure, and convenient services, state officials said.