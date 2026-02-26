Editorial of February 26, 2026

On Positively Escaping the Worries of the Day

On the heels of a couple of thought-provoking and, for some, provocative editorials, we thought we would lighten things up a bit this week. Reaching out to a variety of leaders in our community, albeit with somewhat short notice, we posed the following questions: What book are you reading, or TV show are you binging, to help take your mind off the frigid temperatures, charged political climate and seasonal depression? What is it about this book and/or show that appeals to you most?

Interestingly, we did not get as far away from politics as we had hoped or would like. Here is what the folks who responded thus far had to say—in no particular order—and what they recommend as welcome distractions from an increasingly turbulent and overwhelming world.

Leslie Berliant, Otsego County Board Representative, District 7

I am binging “The Pitt.” I love how they are all working together to make things better for their patients and save lives while training the next generation of doctors, nurses, and hospital technicians. It feels like watching in action the helpers that Mr. Rogers talked about and reminds me of the goodness in people, especially those who put themselves in a position to help others.

Ellen Tillapaugh, Mayor, Village of Cooperstown

An easy and fun question to answer! I’m reading “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written” by Walter Isaacson and watching “Shrinking.” I heard Isaacson speak about his new book and thoroughly enjoyed the interview. The wording of the Declaration of Independence is so beautifully phrased, it is fascinating to learn about the many subtle but intrinsic wording changes and compromises which occurred in the creation of our nation’s founding document. Regarding “Shrinking”—what can I say? Sad, humorous, insightful and very well written.

Edwin Frazier Jr., Chair, Otsego County Board of Representatives

The book that I’m currently reading is “America—A Patriot’s Handbook.” It has many original writings of presidents and other influential Americans, as well as 60 original documents from the “Articles of Confederation” and Barack Obama’s inaugural address. I also attempt to read from my study Bible as often as possible. As far as “seasonal depression,” we don’t have any in our house this year as we were blessed with identical twin granddaughters in mid-November. They bring us too much joy to let the weather bring us down!

Ellen Pope, Executive Director, Otsego 2000

Ha—good question, given all that’s going on with the world, climatewise, politicswise, general crazinesswize. My yearlong knitter’s block has been broken (finally) so I’ve been knitting nightly while working my way through the PBS history miniseries (“The Roosevelts,” “The American Revolution”) and murder mysteries (“Miss Scarlett,” “Vienna Blood,” “Bookish”). I’m currently watching “Munch,” which is in French, providing an escape into the streets of Paris. After “Munch,” I think I’ll shift to “Van Der Valk,” which takes place in Amsterdam—lots of armchair traveling!

Jennifer Basile, Otsego County Clerk

Don’t have much time for reading or television. My spare time is shoveling lately, lol. When I do catch TV, it’s news, then possibly an episode of “Fire Country” or “Chicago Fire” if a new episode is on, or “Tracker.”

Cynthia Falk, Deputy Mayor, Village of Cooperstown

I am teaching a graduate seminar this semester that focuses on the American Revolution. I spent the weekend with “Revolutionary Things: Material Culture and Politics in the Late Eighteenth-Century Atlantic World” (2023) by Ashli White and am looking forward to “The Painter’s Fire: A Forgotten History of the Artists Who Championed the American Revolution” (2025) by Zara Anishanslin.

Andrew Bottomley, Director, OnNY Community Media Lab

I’m actually a big skier, and few things in this world make me happier than snow, so actually I’ve been loving the cold and there’s nothing depressing about it for me, personally! The only thing about it the past few weeks that makes me sad is that the Winter Olympics just ended. I was binging every second I could of alpine and Nordic skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, all the sliding events, speed skating, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and perhaps my ultimate favorite, curling. I just finished binging the Netflix series “How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.” It only dropped on February 12 and I’d watched all eight episodes within a few days. It’s a dark comedy-thriller from Lisa McGee, the creator of the absolutely brilliant “Derry Girls.” The new show is truly bold and offbeat, one of the more inventive TV series that I’ve come across in a long time. It’s about old friends who grow apart yet still have one another’s backs even after they’ve drifted so far apart as to become near-complete strangers. It’s about the absurdities of friendship, small-town secrets, navigating grief. It’s deeply emotional and introspective while simultaneously laugh-out-loud funny. So in terms of seasonal appropriateness…“How to Get to Heaven from Belfast” is pretty brilliant for how it finds humor and light in the depths of darkness. It’s not a binge because it puts out episodes with a weekly drop, but I’m also eagerly watching the new season of medical drama “The Pitt.” My wife and I are currently measuring our weeks between episodes of “The Pitt” and how long it is before Thursday 9 p.m. rolls around. Not sure “The Pitt” is elevating my mood about the current state of the world—it’s a pretty dark and depressing TV show. Though its portrayal of the bravery and dedication of our first responders who are selflessly navigating a violent society and deeply flawed healthcare system is inspiring. That’s all TV! I’ve also been reading Lionel Richie’s biography!

Eamonn Hinchey, Otsego County Board Representative, District 4

Right now I am reading the book “Limitarianism: The Case Against Extreme Wealth” by Ingrid Robeyns. While the book may not seem too upbeat, it has been very appealing to me this winter as I reflect on income inequality both locally and globally. Fortunately, wealth inequality is finally getting the public attention it deserves. I am hopeful for a future with more equality for all through natural limits on extraction of wealth for both our environment and also future generations.

Tara Barnwell, Advertising Director/Publisher Emerita, Iron String Press/AllOtsego

I am currently reading “How To Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will” by Senator John Kennedy. Just about every page makes me laugh and escape all of the insanity that is going on in the world today. I don’t want it to end! As far as television, I’m partial to “The Andy Griffith Show,” but only the black and white versions. That show is down-home wholesome as well as mind-numbing, which I usually need after work.

Stacie Haynes, Executive Director, Susquehanna SPCA

As always, I’m binging “The Golden Girls.” With so much going on in the world and working in an emotionally demanding industry, I give my brain a break by visiting with my old friends Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia. Heck, even Stan! I first remember watching the girls with my grandparents in the early 90s. I started binging them in college and they have never let me down. Progressive for their time, topics addressing the show are relevant today. They are laugh-out-loud funny even after all these years. I thank God for “The Golden Girls”!

Don Mathisen, City of Oneonta Common Council, Eighth Ward

I’m currently reading Morley Safer’s book, “Flashback, On Returning to Vietnam.” I’m reading the book for several reasons: Safer is a master of the short declarative sentence followed by witty personal observations. A twist of fate kept me out of the Vietnam War, so I naturally have an interest in the subject. Safer’s conclusion—there were no winners, only losers and far too many people died in a useless war. I also enjoy reading books by people I have crossed paths with. The last time I saw Safer, he was walking down Lexington Avenue carrying two shopping bags from Bloomingdale’s. We were both members of the New York Press Club and would bump into each other from time to time. I tecently finished Kirsten Gillibrand’s “Off the Sidelines.” She writes about her life and how she makes a difference in the Senate. I once wrote a story about her after Governor Paterson appointed her to the Senate with the theme Gillibrand is the luckiest politician in New York State. She told me she respected my work. The next book on my shelf to read is “Annie Lennox—The Biography.” Her line, “love don’t show up in the pavement cracks,” haunted me when I would walk the streets of Manhattan in the rain following a painful divorce. I spoke to her about the song one day while she was waiting to do the Charlie Rose TV show. My desk was next to the show’s Green Room. Annie Lennox is one fascinating woman. What a strange life she is leading…

Darla M. Youngs, General Manager/Senior Editor, Iron String Press/AllOtsego

I spend so much of my time watching Congressional hearings and the news of the day from multiple sources that when I do unwind, I want to be entertained. To that end, I have been reading The Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros—dragons and kingdom-wide conspiracies in the “romantasy” genre. My sons and I have been binging “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and George R.R. Martin does not disappoint. I also listen to the “Crime Junkie” podcast while driving or working around the house.

Carolyn Marks, City of Oneonta Common Council, Seventh Ward

When I’m not reading academic work at Oneonta High School, in my free time I’m reading “No Better Friend: One Man, One Dog, and Their Extraordinary Story of Courage and Survival in World War II” by Robert Weintraub. It combines two things I love—animals (dogs) and history—and it’s an amazing true story about a pointer named Judy and a man named Frank, both prisoners of war held by the Japanese on the island of Sumatra starting in 1942. What appeals to me is the bond between them: their friendship, loyalty and determination to survive under the most unimaginable circumstances. It pulls at my heart and serves as a powerful reminder of the dangerous hardships POWs faced, and the strength and will they found to keep going.

Lots of good recommendations here, and some great stories, too. We’ll be sure to add responses on AllOtsego.com if they come in after deadline. Many thanks to all who took time out of their busy schedules to point us to ways in which we might also escape from our day-to-day worries, if only for a little while.