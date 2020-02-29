By: Jim Kevlin  02/29/2020  11:13 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleDonations Filling Boot For Injured Firefighters

Donations Filling Boot For Injured Firefighters

 02/29/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

GIVE AT FARMERS’ MARKET ‘TIL 1 P.M.

Donations Filling Boot

For Injured Firefighters

Ellen Pope, Otsego 2000 executive director, mans the boot at the Cooperstown Farmers Market, which was already near full by 10:30 today with checks and cash donations to benefit the five firefighters injured in Wednesday’s garage-fire explosion in Middlefield hamlet, including Scott Monington and Jon Roach, who are at Upstate Medical Center’s burn unit. Donations will be accepted until 1 p.m. (JIm Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.