Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Donations Filling Boot For Injured Firefighters Donations Filling Boot For Injured Firefighters 02/29/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People GIVE AT FARMERS’ MARKET ‘TIL 1 P.M. Donations Filling Boot For Injured Firefighters Ellen Pope, Otsego 2000 executive director, mans the boot at the Cooperstown Farmers Market, which was already near full by 10:30 today with checks and cash donations to benefit the five firefighters injured in Wednesday’s garage-fire explosion in Middlefield hamlet, including Scott Monington and Jon Roach, who are at Upstate Medical Center’s burn unit. Donations will be accepted until 1 p.m. (JIm Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)