Doris Ferris Smith Truman, 99 July 3, 1922 – November 10, 2021

In Memoriam

Doris Ferris Smith Truman, 99, formerly of West Oneonta, passed away on November 10, 2021, in Oxford, NY. She was born in Oneonta, NY on July 3, 1922, the daughter of A. B. and Hazel (Jackson) Smith. Her family moved from West End to a dairy farm outside of West Oneonta when she was a teenager. She attended Oneonta High School, graduated from Laurens Central High School, and graduated from NYS Agricultural and Technical Institute in Delhi. She married John C. Truman, who lived on a neighboring farm, on November 27, 1943.

Doris worked for American Airlines while her husband was stationed at Mitchel Field during World War II and later became a church secretary. They lived in Ohio, Massachusetts and Niskayuna, New York before returning to West Oneonta, building their home on the family farmland. While raising her family, Doris was a willing volunteer for the Girl Scouts, Fox Hospital, Hospice, Meals on Wheels, the Oneonta Women’s Club and the United Methodist Women. Music played an important part in Doris’ life. She had a beautiful soprano voice and played the piano. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church choir and handbell choir. She was an excellent baker and was often called upon to make her special pies for church events.

Doris was employed at the West Oneonta Post Office for 14 years. She loved collecting vintage and antique items. She had a quaint antique shop and an online eBay business when she was in her 80’s.

Doris was a loving daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. Family and friends will remember her ready smile, words of encouragement and kind nature. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband John and sisters, Marie S. Tryens and Barbara S. Schrafel. She is survived by her sister Marjorie S. Rowley of Oneonta, NY, her children Ann T. Burger of Niskayuna, NY, Rosemary J. Truman (James Mcqueen) of Greene, NY and Priscilla T. Muehl (Mark) of Fairborn, Ohio, grandchildren Kathy Drapeau, Edward Burger, Jennica Whitt (Marcus), Nathan Muehl (Valdeline) and great-grandchildren Maximus Whitt, Gregory Drapeau and Caroline Drapeau.

Doris’ daughters would like to recognize and thank The Plains at Parish Homestead for the loving care extended to both of their parents in recent years and to The NYS Veterans Home in Oxford NY, where the wonderful staff provided excellent care.

A family service was held with Rev. Marti Swords-Horrell, at Ouleout Valley Cemetery, Franklin, NY. Bookhout Funeral Home provided arrangements.