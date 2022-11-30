Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Down Tree Slows Traffic at Cooperstown Price Chopper Down Tree Slows Traffic at Cooperstown Price Chopper 11/30/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Down Tree Slows Traffic at Cooperstown Price Chopper The Cooperstown Fire Department and a NYSEG crew were called out this afternoon for a down tree on Route 28, just outside of Cooperstown. The tree came down due to the high winds and a power line was also down. No outages are listed in the area as of now and the crews expect to have the line restored this afternoon.