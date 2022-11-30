By:  11/30/2022  2:11 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsDown Tree Slows Traffic at Cooperstown Price Chopper

Down Tree Slows Traffic at Cooperstown Price Chopper

 11/30/2022    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Down Tree Slows Traffic
at Cooperstown Price Chopper

The Cooperstown Fire Department and a NYSEG crew were called out this afternoon for a down tree on Route 28, just outside of Cooperstown. The tree came down due to the high winds and a power line was also down. No outages are listed in the area as of now and the crews expect to have the line restored this afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *