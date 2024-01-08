Advertisement. Advertise with us

NYSEG, RG&E Preparing for Approaching Windstorm 

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric have announced they are preparing for a winter storm expected to bring strong wind gusts, rain, and some snow across New York State on Tuesday, January 9.

As a result of this forecast, both companies have pre-staged approximately 1,300-line workers and 200 tree crews across their service areas. According to a press release, this storm has the potential to impact all of NYSEG and RG&E’s service areas, which includes Western New York, Rochester, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, North Country, Capital Region, Hudson Valley, and Westchester regions.

Current forecasts call for wind gusts potentially reaching 60 miles per hour, to begin late Tuesday into Wednesday. The impact has the potential to bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment. The companies urge customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.

The companies’ storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty, and have contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service, should outages occur.

