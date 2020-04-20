Dr. Herbert A. Leupold, Honored Physicist Had Cooperstown Home

COOPERSTOWN – Dr. Herbert A. Leupold, 89, a physicist at the U.S. Army Research Lab at Fort Monmouth, N.J., who maintained a second home in Cooperstown for many years, quietly exited this life on March 29, 2020.

He was born in Brooklyn on Jan. 6, 1931,to Josefa Thalmayr and August Leupold. Herb’s education includes a B.Sc. in Physics from Queens College, an M.S. from Columbia University and a Ph.D. in Physics from Columbia in 1964. His research interests ranged from the study of magnetic and semiconductor materials and devices to low temperature superconductors.

After a short postdoc at Lawrence Radiation Labs in California, he joined the Fort Monmouth facility, where he worked until his retirement in 2000. His professional career was spent in Army Research Centers at Fort Monmouth and at West Point.

His extensive list of awards includes Army Science Conference Prize (1974,1984,1990), Army R&D Achievement award (1983,1988), Harold Jacobs Award for Scientific & Technological Excellence (1987) and a Post Doc from Lawrence Livermore Labs (1964-67). He has authored and co-authored over a 100 scientific publications and has been awarded 116 patents. In 1994, Herb was elected to be a Fellow of the IEEE.

In addition to his scientific career Herb was an expert marksman and voracious reader. All who knew Herb were impressed by his vast knowledge, his entertaining personality and his generous spirit of heart. He loved his retreat in Cooperstown and played host to numerous family reunions which all who attended cherished.

Herb was predeceased by his parents August and Josefa and his sister Eleanor Zatlin. He is survived by two brothers Dr. Robert Leupold and Dr. Arthur Leupold, his close companion of many years, Olga Blum, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces and grand nephews. He will be sorely missed by all.

Herb has been interred in Long Island’s Pinelawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service is planned at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic Church in Cooperstown.