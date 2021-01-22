Driver Faces Multiple Charges In Westford High-Speed Chase

WESTFORD – A Westford driver is facing multiple charges, including facing a second DWI charge within 10 years, after leading deputies on a high speed chase for “several miles” last weekend through the Town of Westford, the sheriff’s department announced today.

According to a press release, a deputy attempted to pull over Armlin for traffic violations, but “the defendant failed to stop and led police on a pursuit through the Town of Westford … After several miles, (he was stopped) and found to be operating his motor vehicle in an intoxicated state.”

Deputies reported the driver’s license had been revoked, and he was driving without a court-ordered interlock device.

He faces multiple charges, including two felonies, aggravated DWI with a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of 0.18, more than double the 0.8 limit in New York State, and DWI with a conviction within the previous decade.

Among the misdemeanors was driving with an open container and driving with “no/indequate lights.”

He was issued an appearance ticket to appear March 2 in Westford Town Court.