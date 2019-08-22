Driver Found Dead After Propane Truck Goes Off Hobart Road

Cause Possibly Medical, Troopers Say

HOBART – After a propane truck went off the road here yesterday afternoon, troopers responded to find the driver dead in in the cab.

Investigators concluded that – for an unknown reason, possibly medically related – Edward M. Walley Jr., 62, of Delhi, drove off the roadway, into a ditch and struck a utility pole before rolling to its passenger side. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The accident happened at 1:18 p.m. at Town Brook Road at Red Rock Road in the Town of Stamford.

In addition to state police, the state Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, DEC police and Hobart and Stamford fire departments assisted at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today.