Driver Hits Stopped Trooper Car On I-88

Trooper, Adults, Child Hurt In 3-Car Crash

SCHENEVUS – A state trooper, two adults and a child were hospitalized after a Richmondville woman, 32, failed to move over on Interstate 88, and smashed into the back of a stopped state police SUV hard enough to drive it into a third car that had been pulled over for a traffic stop, police report.

The trooper was from the Oneonta Barracks, Troop C, and the SUV’s lights were flashing when the accident occurred, police said. The third car was pushed back into the eastbound lane.

Troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded.

The trooper was taken to Bassett Medical Center by AMR Ambulance with head and neck injuries.

The occupants of the car that had been stopped, a 21-year-old woman and 3-year-old from Edwardsville, Pa., were transported to Fox Hospital for head and neck injuries. The Richmondville woman was also taken to Fox for knee and arm injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.