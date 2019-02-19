Duane F. Reller, 69; Oneontan Was Retired IBM Engineer

ONEONTA – Duane Frederick Reller, 69, a retired IBM computer engineer of 41 years, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Easley, S.C., where he lived.

Born in Oneonta, he was a son of the late Donald Frederick Reller and the late Mary Jane Spoor Reller.

Outside his profession, he enjoyed riding Harleys and traveling, and had a love for classic cars.

Surviving are a son, Michael Reller (Cassandra) of Easley, S.C.; daughters, Diana Reller of Westerville, Ohio, Stephanie Reller of Franklin, and Kerry Reller, and Sandra Reller, both of Orlando, Fla.; a brother, Christian Reller (Linda) of Powdersville, S.C.; and grandchildren, Travis Merwin of Otego, and Sydney Rankin and Kori Rankin, both of Orlando, Fla.

Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road, Easley, SC, which is assisting the family.