DURKIN: Cherry Valley Dems Backing Benton

Letter from Phil Durkin

Co-chairs of the Cherry Valley Democratic Committee, Dennis Laughlin and Kathleen Taylor, have announced that, at its February 14 meeting, the committee unanimously endorsed MacGuire Benton as the Democratic candidate for the position of Otsego County clerk in the November 2023 election.

MacGuire enters the race having the experience of the Cooperstown Village Board, Deputy Elections Commissioner and work in the private business sector. He brings the energy and vigor of a new generation. Petitioning for the clerk position begins at the end of February and the CVDC will be aiding MacGuire to gather the needed signatures.

Phil Durkin

Secretary, Cherry Valley Democratic Committee