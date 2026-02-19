THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
February 19, 2026
Front Page
Solar Farm Proposed in Town of Hartwick (updated)
Meeting Democratic Candidates for Assembly 102 and Senate 51
Sugaring Off Sundays: a Sweet Tradition Returns
Inside
Hot Stove Weekend Doubleday Fundraiser Making a Comeback
Bond Calls for More Disable Child, Home Support at NY Budget Hearing
Cooperstown Food Pantry Receives $6,000 Grant
All Aboard! Historical Society Launches Exhibit on U&D Railroad
Hall of Fame Set To Open New Museum Store this May
Good News You May Have Missed: Hancock House, Endowment Transferred
Our Otsego: Lovely Lakes, Fantastical Forests and Winter Fun
New Exhibition Explores Complex History of Black Labor Movement
News Briefs
News Briefs: February 19, 2026
Editorial
Editorial: Voter ID: Which Side Do You Fall On?
Letters
Dahulick: Representing Both Sides
Northrup: Kudos to Bassett’s Staci Thompson
Bugge: Free Speech Means Real Accountability
Kuzminski: Defending the Constitution
Columns
The Myth-Busting Economist: The Myth of ‘Perfect Competition’
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: February 19, 2026
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 19, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: David Harrison Pearlman
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Poet Jamie Lee Lewis Featured in SUNY Oneonta’s Black History Month Programming
Olympian To Conduct Swim Clinic at Clark Sports Center
Eco-Yotta AI Property Listed for Sale
Glimmerglass Announces Casting for 2026 Season
Bassett Welcomes New Practitioners in November, December
Otsego Music Trail Wending Its Way to Pathfinder Village
SQSPCA Becomes First in NYS To Pass Companion Animal Care Standards Act Inspection
The ‘Right’ View: The 2026 NDS: Putting Europe and NATO in Their Place