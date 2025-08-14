Early Stage HABs Reported on Otsego Lake

COOPERSTOWN—On Thursday, August 7, SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station staff announced that early stage harmful algal blooms have been observed at two different locations on Otsego Lake: near Kingfisher Tower as of the afternoon of Wednesday, August 6, and on the morning of August 7 at the BFS main laboratory, located at Rat Cove, just north of Fenimore Art Museum. Wednesday’s bloom has been reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s New York Harmful Algal Bloom Reporting System, officials said.

With regard to HABs, BFS advises members of the public to “Know it. Avoid it. Report it.” According to a press release, folks should keep watch along the shoreline and at the water surface, especially in sheltered areas such as boat slips and small coves.

“Avoid discolored or cloudy water, green streaks, foamy accumulations, etc., as these areas may contain cyanobacteria and the associated toxins,” the press release reads. “If you see suspicious conditions, report it to the NYSDEC via the online reporting tool.”

BFS officials warn that weather and lake conditions are prime for continued development of HABs, which may be intermittent and change quickly. Lake users should check the water conditions before entering the water or allowing pets or children to do so, they advised.

“You can make decisions about how you decide to interact with the lake,” the release goes on to say. “Remember, HABs can be dangerous to humans and animals. If we learn of additional confirmed HABs, we will use this system to notify you of that information.

For more information on HABs and related health concerns, visit the NYS DEC website.

BFS officials also noted that the New York State Department of Health recommends against the use of untreated surface waters for domestic use; during blooms, surface waters treated with individual home treatment systems should not be used for domestic use.

See the NYSDOH page, https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2849/index.htm, to learn more.

The report from the BFS was shared in collaboration with the Otsego Watershed Supervisory Committee and the Otsego County Conservation Association, officials said.