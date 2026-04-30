OCSWCD Leads Reforestation Grant Project

ONEONTA—In 2024, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the release of the Community Reforestation Grant, a program to develop, expand and restore forested natural areas in or near urban communities across New York State. The Upper Susquehanna Coalition applied for the CoRe grant on behalf of three Soil and Water Conservation Districts, including the Otsego County SWCD.

In Otsego County, the City of Oneonta has 41 unforested acres located off East Street that are not forested and are eligible for the CoRe grant. According to OCSWCD officials, the project will include the removal of honeysuckle in the fall of 2026, mowing the site in the spring of 2027, and followed by planting in the fall of 2027.

The planting will consist of 17,850 stems of hardwood trees and shrubs. After each listed step, a DEC forester will inspect and give approval for said planting. For maintenance, the site will be mowed twice a year to reduce plant competition. Yearly monitoring will be implemented to ensure the survival rate is 75 percent, officials said.

The goal of the project is to provide recreational opportunities, improve water and air quality, provide wildlife habitat, reduce stormwater runoff, and sequester carbon. According to officials, by successfully implementing this project, the OCSWCD and its partners hope to improve the quality of life of the citizens of Oneonta and Otsego County.