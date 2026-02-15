Eco-Yotta AI Property Listed for Sale

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

ONEONTA

The property for a controversial proposed AI research center by tech startup Eco-Yotta Inc. in the Town of Oneonta was recently listed for sale.

The 153-acre property at 357 County Highway 9, which includes two barns and a home, is listed for $1,050,000.00 by Keller Williams Upstate NY Properties. According to the realtor’s website, the property was listed on February 13.

Dubbed an “Extraordinary property for an elite lifestyle, recreation & income potential,” the listing for the property that currently has short-term rentals says, “The seller plans to continue hosting guests this summer.”

The barn slated for Eco-Yotta’s project is described as “Currently used as a soccer arena, demonstrating further income versatility” in the listing.

Town Supervisor Will Rivera (D) told AllOtsego that Eco-Yotta “has not notified the town that they are retracting the proposal” and encouraged “all community members to contact my fellow town board members and share their voice on this project.”

Eco-Yotta did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Since last spring, Eco-Yotta and its co-founders, married couple Tirusha Dave and Prashanth Goranatala of New Jersey, have faced strong resistance in their efforts to rezone the property from residential agriculture for their project.

The project was originally described as a “data center” with an industrial zoning request in official application documents, and is now described as an AI research center that utilizes hydroponic farming seeking a Planned Development District. The couple said this was always the plan, though a Memorandum of Understanding between the company and SUNY Oneonta finalized in July 2025 does not reference agriculture and uses the term “data center” interchangeably for the project.

Along with its lawyers retained this past fall, Eco-Yotta has argued that the Town of Oneonta was stonewalling the project and that much of what they desired was already permitted under a “home occupation” designation of town code.

Community opposition grew in size and organization over the months, and recently-elected Rivera won on a campaign that centered on opposition to data centers. Opponents have criticized the project for its anticipated large resource use, ethical concerns with AI technology, and Eco-Yotta’s shifting project descriptions.

At the most recent town board meeting, Rivera introduced legislation to put a moratorium on data centers. Board members narrowly voted against setting a public hearing for the legislation, some saying that they had just received it and needed more time.

Community organizers in opposition to the Eco-Yotta proposal have called upon opponents to attend the next board meeting on March 11 to support the moratorium.