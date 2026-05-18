NYSDOT To Host May 19 Open House on Southside Oneonta Safety, Mobility Project

ONEONTA—The New York State Department of Transportation has invited members of the public to view project plans and discuss construction for the upcoming Southside Oneonta Safety and Mobility Improvement Project, which officials say “will provide significant upgrades for motorists and pedestrians along a vital travel corridor in the Town of Oneonta.”

An informal open house will be held on Tuesday, May 19 at the Southside Mall Community Room, located at 5006 State Highway 23, in Oneonta, with two drop-in sessions held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. The community room is located across from Shoe Dept., near JCPenney.

According to a press release, the project is designed to enhance safety, traffic flow, and pedestrian access on key stretches of State Route 23 (James F. Lettis Highway) and State Route 28, a busy commercial and residential corridor in the Town of Oneonta. Planned improvements include extended turning lanes, additional sidewalks, full repaving, and updated pavement markings, which will enhance safety at one major intersection and three other signalized intersections, officials said.

Construction is expected to begin in June and continue through the fall of 2027, with traffic patterns returning to normal during winter months. According to the press release, nighttime construction is being considered to help reduce impacts on businesses and motorists.

The project builds upon recent State Department of Transportation safety upgrades, including the new roundabout at the intersection of James F. Lettis Highway and Main Street (State Route 7), which officials say has eased vehicle congestion and improved access for both pedestrians and motorists heading to popular local destinations.

“This open house reflects NYSDOT’s continuing commitment to engaging the public and incorporating community feedback into the department’s projects and initiatives,” the press release reads. While there will not be any formal presentation, project plans will be provided, and project team members will be available throughout the sessions to answer questions and gather input from residents, business owners, and stakeholders.

For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, contact Susan Pitely at (607) 721-8258 or by e-mail at susan.pitely@dot.ny.gov.