Edith May Sutton, 89; Maryland Woman Worked At GE, SUNY

MARYLAND – Edith May Sutton, 89, who worked for General Electric in Syracuse, then SUNY Oneonta, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020 at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

She was born May 28, 1931, in White Plains, the daughter of William and Edith (Coombs) Bates, moving to Otsego County as a girl. She graduated from Andrew S. Draper Central School, Schenevus.

Edith married William Sutton on July 17, 1948 at the Westville Baptist Church.

She was an avid NY Yankees fan. She enjoyed travelling the United States. She loved swimming in her pool. However, her family was most important to her.

She is survived by her son, Stephen E. Sutton and wife, Jeanne Knowles; her son-in-law, Gary Allen; grandchildren, James and Catherine Allen, Jonathan Allen, Loren Sutton, William Sutton, Brian Sutton, Heather and Elias Santana and CJ Knowles; great-grandchildren, Hunter Allen, Carson Allen, Morgan Allen, Laney Allen, and Violet Santana; her siblings, Alice Allen, Ethel Williams, Richard Bates, and Diane Alvarino; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, William on August 28, 1998; her daughter Suzanne Allen on November 29, 2018; her siblings, Frank Bates, William Bates, Jr. and Betty Bates Klein.

A private graveside service will be at the Maryland Cemetery. A public celebration of Edith’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to, Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.hellerskinnerfh.com. Arrangements are with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester.