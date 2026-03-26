(Photo by PhotoJoe Photography-Joe Harmer)

Editorial of March 26, 2026

Congratulations to Our Class C State Champions!

This week, we welcome the opportunity to escape the trials and tribulations of today’s world by highlighting the accomplishments of the Cooperstown Central School boys basketball team. The Hawkeyes defeated the defending champion Berne-Knox-Westerlo Bulldogs on Sunday, March 22, wrapping up an undefeated season for the New York State Class C championship title.

Congratulations on a job well done to the following: head coach John Lambert and assistant coaches Matt Hulbert and Dan Talbot; managers Jesse Dessano, Hayes Dickens, Kian Grady, Bode Nagelschmidt, Colton Seamon, and Ryder Whiteman; and of course to the players, Shane Bradley, Ty Burkhart, Cooper Coleman, Dylan Craig, Jackson Crisman, Brenin Dempsey, Joseph DeSanno, Beckett Grady, Christian Lawson, Benjamin Lewis, Parker McManus, Brody Murdock, Miles Nelen, Landon Seamon, and Brayden Sentz.

And while we focus here on the CCS boys basketball team, that is not to say we have forgotten the many other stunning achievements by local sports teams this winter. The Cooperstown Hawkeyes bowlers took the Section III Class C/D title last month and, soon after, the Cooperstown/Cherry Valley boys swimming team won its second Section III Class C title in three years.

Earlier this month, the Oneonta High School varsity cheerleading team won its third consecutive Section IV title and the boys basketball team were Southern Tier Athletic Conference East Champions and Section IV Class A runners-up. The Cherry Valley-Springfield boys basketball team reached the Section IV tournament this year, the Edmeston Panthers secured their first-ever Section IV Class D boys basketball championship, defeating Schenevus in the final game, and the Unatego/Franklin Spartans boys basketball team secured the 2025-26 Midstate Athletic Conference regular-season title. We apologize to any teams we have missed.

So congrats, Hawkeyes, on a job well done. And kudos to ALL our student athletes and Otsego County sports teams. You rock our world in the very best of ways. Keep up the great work!