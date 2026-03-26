Hooray, Hawkeyes!
COOPERSTOWN—Members of the Cooperstown Central School boys basketball team celebrate after winning the New York State Class C championship title on Sunday. Find the full story here.
COOPERSTOWN—Members of the Cooperstown Central School boys basketball team celebrate after winning the New York State Class C championship title on Sunday. Find the full story here.
For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.
$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout