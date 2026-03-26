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Hooray, Hawkeyes!

COOPERSTOWN—Members of the Cooperstown Central School boys basketball team celebrate after winning the New York State Class C championship title on Sunday. Find the full story here.

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

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