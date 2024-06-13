Editorial of June 13, 2024

Employees Not the Only Ones with Workplace Challenges

Throughout Otsego County, business owners continue to bemoan the fact that they cannot find and/or retain good employees. In fact, they often can’t find employees, period. We have come across “closed” signs on doors more than once these past few weeks—during regular business hours—indicating the business had been forced to shut down temporarily due to “staffing shortages,” “lack of staff” or “not enough staff.”

A quick search online for “top workplace challenges for employers” is very telling. Almost all of the search results focused on challenges from the perspective of the employee; almost none discussed challenges as faced by the employer. And, if they did, those challenges invariably focused on meeting the employer’s legal responsibilities. Things like overtime rules, paid family and medical leave, and the like.

Search results for workplace challenges and solutions were almost entirely written to prevent employees from feeling overwhelmed, overworked and/or underappreciated, to manage work-life balance and, in one instance, to help them cope with “hidden stressors such as having to be ‘on’ all day.”

Now, let us be clear. Iron String Press wants its employees to have a manageable workload, plenty of time off and to feel appreciated (which they absolutely are!). We believe most business owners in Otsego County wish that for their employees as well. But we are also realistic, knowing there are businesses that do fall short of the mark.

Keeping those “closed due to lack of staff” signs in mind, though, let’s examine a dozen workplace challenges and solutions from the “Small Business Management” blog. Which, if you are questioning its validity, echoes the language from just about every other search result on the subject. Better understanding of the employer’s perspective of these challenges might help employees avoid situations for which they aren’t suited, for a better employment experience overall.

Insufficient training. We agree that poor employee training, or lack of training, leads to a number of workplace issues. The SBM blog puts that on the employer, and says the result is “employees aren’t able to do their job as well as they would like.” Agreed. However, what about the employee who is trained thoroughly, but never takes notes, doesn’t pay attention, doesn’t read the SOPs, doesn’t follow directions, can’t perform the job and doesn’t seem to care? Whose fault is that? It may not be the job for them. Schedule inflexibility. The SBM blog reads, “People lead complicated lives that don’t always fit with the Monday to Friday, 9-5 work schedule. While some businesses need their employees to work a fixed schedule, there are many that don’t.” We believe in flexibility in work hours to benefit employees, but the key phrase here is, “some businesses need their employees to work a fixed schedule.” Job searchers who rely upon a flexible schedule should make that clear to their prospective employer before going any further, to avoid complications down the road. If they take a job that they know requires them to work weekends and/or evenings and then change their mind two weeks after accepting that job, again, whose fault is that? This is probably not the job for them. Poor work-life balance. We agree that time off and rest and relaxation are essential to peak performance and, even more important, to employee wellbeing. Work-life balance becomes especially difficult for employees working in excess of 40 hours each week. It could be argued, though, that those of us with a 40-hour work week have no leg to stand on here. There are also jobs for which communication after hours is essential and cannot be avoided, making it impossible to leave the office at the door. If this is not the job for you, quiet quitting is not the answer. Quitting is. Lack of motivation. Yes, business owners and managers should absolutely seek ways to motivate staff in any way possible. Pay increases, time off, goals, bonuses, team building exercises—all good. Each business will have different capabilities in their methods for motivation and should do all they can. In today’s economy, though, those capabilities are dwindling rather than increasing. What to do if, as an employee, you still find yourself unmotivated or if you simply don’t enjoy the work? Seek employment elsewhere; this is not the job for you. Lack of communication. As a news media outlet, we know that communication is key. We agree with the SBM blog that “poor communication will hurt productivity and lead to more errors.” Employers and management should—must—maintain open lines of communication with their staff. This is not, however, an invitation for employees to go out of their way to snipe at each other, go over the supervisor’s head because they looked at them the wrong way, or to spend time in the breakroom gossiping about their co-workers or complaining about the boss. If you find yourself doing this often, this is not the job for you. Trust issues. “If employees feel like their employers can’t be trusted, or that they’re not trusted to do their job, then it’s a recipe for unhappiness.” Right back atcha. If you lack trust in your employer, or can’t be trusted, this is not the job for you. Little recognition. “When someone does great work, it’s an excellent opportunity to boost morale and build trust…” No disagreement there. When employees are doing a good job, their efforts should be appreciated and recognized. Employees should not expect recognition, however, if they are not doing their job. And if you expect or need props 24/7, most jobs are—you guessed it—probably not for you. Staff conflict/bullying. The SBM blog gets it right: “By promoting teamwork, encouraging feedback, addressing negative attitudes, and asking about the biggest challenges at work, you can create a more harmonious environment.” Bullying is inexcusable and we have zero tolerance for it. We do all need to remember to give each other a little grace, though, if our voices get a little loud, or we forget to say “hello” in the morning, or we don’t have time for small talk and want to get right to business. It’s tricky spending more waking time with coworkers than with family and friends, and there will be some negotiating around difficult turns from time to time. The unmitigable truth is, not everyone gets along; not everyone likes each other. If you really dislike working with someone, or for someone, and it is making you miserable, that may not be the job for you. No potential growth. “As much as your employees might enjoy their jobs, they also want to progress their careers and take on new challenges in the workplace.” Well, some do and some don’t. A frank discussion during the interview process should make it clear what advancement opportunities do or do not exist within the company. If the potential employee is not interested in taking on additional responsibilities, they should make that clear, as well. Honestly, the job hunter is best positioned in this instance to know whether this job is for them, or not. Lack of technology. Yes, “it can be endlessly frustrating when you don’t have the right tools to do your job.” No doubt. Iron String Press, like many small businesses, struggles to keep up with ever-changing technology. But keep in mind that it can be equally frustrating for the employer who does supply all the necessary tools and training but whose employees fail to implement them correctly. If this is a recurring theme at your place of work, this may not be the job for you. Overwhelming workload. The workload should be evenly distributed among employees. Absolutely. Redistribution of tasks to create a more balanced workload is only fair. What isn’t fair, though, is shifting work to other employees not because someone is overwhelmed but because someone isn’t doing their job. If you are on the giving rather than the receiving end, this is not the job for you. Boring and unfulfilling work. We want everyone to enjoy their work but, even under the best of circumstances, not everyone does. And let’s face it: Some jobs are, as they say, “dirty, but someone has to do it.” As the SBM blog suggests, we fully endorse opportunities for growth and learning, and believe in promoting a positive work culture. However, the truth is that a job is, well, work. Most times, an employee can tell at the outset what they are getting themselves into, but all too often, is forced to accept a job out of necessity rather than interest or desire. We’ve all been there. And those of us who have been around for a while know that, if those feelings persist, it is probably not the job for you.

It’s a simple fact that most of us have to work for a living, whether we like it or not. We have good days “at the office” and bad, both as employers and employees, and we all face a range of challenges. As Otsego County employers struggle to meet their bottom line in spite of staffing shortages, employee retention, rising costs, a disengaged workforce and the stress of juggling it all, instead of asking “What can you do for me?” perhaps employees should be asking, “What have I done for you?”