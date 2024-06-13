Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Sherwood Guernsey

Dictatorship or Democracy?

Congressman Molinaro, and the other Republican congressmen and women across New York State, are attacking our own American justice system—and alleging it’s rigged. It would be unbelievable, except they are just marching to the drumbeat of their “dictator-to-be” leader.

Our justice system of open trials by 12 citizen jurors and full evidentiary disclosure was created by our forefathers to bring the rule of law to this new nation, not “verdict how you want it” justice.

Yet, Republicans are acting as they did after the 2020 election. When the jury verdict of 12 ordinary citizens—citizens approved by Trump’s attorneys—is contrary to what Republicans want, they claim the trial was rigged.

And Marc Molinaro is marching in lockstep.

Molinaro, who represents the Binghamton, Cortland, and Ithaca areas, called the Trump verdict a “perversion of our justice system” in a statement on social media.

“The leading contender for the presidency doesn’t belong behind bars. It’s disgraceful, unprecedented, and bad for democracy,” the congressman wrote.

And to reporters on Friday, he said: “This is not a great moment for this country. And it’s not a healthy rendering for democracy.”

Congressman: What’s bad for democracy is you undermining our nearly 250-year-old justice system, which was designed to hold people accountable for their crimes, to show that there is a price to pay for crime. Do you not want that? Are you telling New Yorkers not to bother prosecuting criminals? Or do you secretly want to have a dictator make decisions on guilt or innocence? That’s what we call fascism.

By the way, do you see President Biden and Democratic members of Congress yelling and bashing the court that is right now hearing the case of Hunter Biden, the president’s son? No, they are not following the anti-American example that Republican leaders set with the Trumptrial. That’s called respect for the law, for the American judicial system. That’s what patriotism is. That’s what democracy is.

You have a choice in November: Democracy or dictatorship. I choose democracy.

Sherwood Guernsey
Williamstown MA

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Guernsey: ‘What You Do Matters’

Letter from Sherwood Guernsey ‘What You Do Matters’ Much has been said about Joe Biden’s age, and I’m sure that Trump and your Congressional representative will continue to bring it up and insult him…even though Trump constantly gets things mixed up and can’t remember dates and names. I do not write for sympathy, because none is needed. True, seniors forget some dates, forget some names. But so what? That’s true of all seniors (and many younger folks!). What is also true of most seniors is that they have an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge and the wisdom to see…

Northrup: ‘A Buffoon and a Dotard’

If the party leader is incapable of being effective in open debate, new elections are held and they are replaced. Under such a system, both Trump and Biden would be replaced. Without teleprompters, they appear for what they are: a buffoon and a dotard.…

Guernsey: Economy Good, Thanks to Biden

The gross domestic product has grown so much that 2023 was one of the “boomiest” years on record. And it continues to defy expectations. At the start of this year, economists had been forecasting annualized growth in the first quarter of 1 percent; that prediction has since doubled.…