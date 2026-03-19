Editorial of March 19, 2026

Inquiring Minds Want To Know

Four weeks ago, we began posting weekly poll questions on our website, AllOtsego.com. As we report on the news of the day and follow current trends—local, statewide, and national—we are curious to find out where our fellow Otsego County citizens stand on various issues and whether they agree with broader populations. Results have been somewhat slow in the beginning, as is to be expected, but we hope as more people become aware of these polls they will take part in the exercise. A new poll question is posted each Wednesday on the website home page.

Our first question was, “Are you in favor of voter ID?” There were 61 respondents. Fifty-four percent (33) answered “yes,” while 46 percent (28) said “no.” CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten reported recently that 83 percent of Americans support photo ID requirements—95 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of Democrats. Of those, about 85 percent of white respondents support photo ID requirements, along with 83 percent and 76 percent of Latino and Black respondents, respectively. Here in Otsego County, albeit with very low voting numbers on the poll, voter ID was only narrowly favored.

Our second question was, “Do you support building data centers in Otsego County?” Only 50 folks responded to this one, but the results were overwhelmingly against—10 voted in favor of data centers, while 40 said no thanks. According to an article posted by the Pew Research Center last week, “More Americans say data centers have a negative effect on the environment, home energy costs and people’s quality of life nearby than say they have a positive effect. Far more say data centers are mostly bad than good for the environment (39% vs. 4%), home energy costs (38% vs. 6%) and the quality of life for those nearby (30% vs. 6%).” That article pointed out, however, that 25 percent of Americans say they have heard nothing at all about data centers, versus 25 percent who have “heard or read a lot” and 50 percent who have heard or read “a little.” Our ongoing coverage of this issue has put Otsego County residents ahead of the curve.

Next, we asked, “Do you support the proposed Rehabilitation Support Services Solstice Commons housing development in Oneonta?” Just 40 people voted in this one, with 19 in favor (48 percent) and 23 against (58 percent). This has been a topic of much discussion in the City of Oneonta, where one housing development proposed by Rehabilitation Support Services, at 27 Market Street, was voted down by the Common Council, and where citizens are still divided about the RSS proposal for Oneonta’s Sixth Ward, Solstice Commons. A 2025 National Alliance on Mental Illness poll found that 60 percent of Americans prioritize federal funding for stable, affordable, supportive housing, especially for those with mental illnesses but, in terms of supporting supportive housing, we don’t seem to be quite there yet. This is an ongoing story which we will continue to cover.

In our fourth week of polling, things are finally beginning to pick up. The question posed last week—“Are you in favor of solar farm installations in Otsego County?—has received 77 votes as of press time. There’s no contest: 78 percent (60) are not in favor; just 22 percent (17) voted “yes.” Interestingly, according to an article published by Politico on February 27, despite President Trump’s aversion to solar, “environmentalists and solar power companies have found a pair of surprise allies: Katie Miller and Kellyanne Conway.” A confidential strategy memo obtained by Politico shows the American Clean Power Association launched the “American Energy First” campaign to engage Conway and conservative influencers like Miller “to amplify the benefits of solar energy” and “note the harm that could result from reckless trade policy.” And “Forbes” Senior Editor Alan Ohnsman wrote on February 23: “When it comes to solar power in particular, there’s not a lot of partisan divide, according to the findings of a study done by former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway for “American Energy First.” Some 73% of the 1,000 registered voters that Conway’s company interviewed in Florida, Ohio, Texas, Arizona and Indiana—states Trump carried in the 2024 presidential election—favor the use of solar power, including 62% of Trump voters.” We can’t seem to find a survey on the popularity of solar farms that does not originate from a solar or energy company, but Earthjustice reports that in her 2026 State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul touted the Sun and Soil Program, which would allow farmers to pursue additional revenue through solar while maintaining farming activities. Regardless, Otsego County respondents don’t appear to be on board.

We recognize these small poll samplings are simply that: small. And the “findings” of such small samplings can hardly be considered conclusive. However, now that folks know we are interested in their opinions on a wide range of topics, we hope those numbers will increase as time goes by. We post the question each week on our Facebook page, to guide voters to the AllOtsego.com home page—the comments on those posts are interesting, to say the least.

This week’s question is, “Do you support the Constitution Pipeline?” Inquiring minds want to know…