Correction

In the April 17, 2026 article published on AllOtsego.com titled “Oneonta Common Council Approves Airport Cost Increase, Purchase of New-Used Fire Truck,” Elayne Mosher Campoli should have been identified as the individual who acknowledged the Oneonta Woman Trailblazer Awards at the conclusion of the April 7 Common Council meeting. Campoli is the liaison to the Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, which conducted the ceremony. We apologize for the error. The full article can be accessed here.