Editorial of September 12, 2024

Otsego Stars Continue To Shine

Not long ago, we introduced our readers to some of Otsego County’s stars and shined a light on their accomplishments. This week, we do more of the same.

Let’s start with one of our own. Libby Cudmore, former Iron String Press managing editor, has just released a new book. “Negative Girl” is a continuation of Cudmore’s series in “Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine,” “Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine” and “Tough.” It follows rock star-turned private investigator Martin Wade and his assistant, Valerie Jacks, as they try to solve the mysterious death of the daughter of Martin’s former bandmate. Cudmore is the 2018 recipient of the Oregon Writer’s Colony prize, the 2023 Shamus award for best PI short story, and the 2023 Black Orchid Novella award. In addition to her fiction writing, Cudmore is the current co-host of two podcasts, “OST Party” and “Misbehavin’,” teaches short fiction through The Writer’s Circle and works as a staff writer at Hartwick College. Those who pick the paper up early on newsstands can catch her at Roots Public Social Club in Oneonta this Wednesday, September 11, where she will read from “Negative Girl” and sign copies. You go, girl!

In this week’s issue, we meet 17-year-old Benjamin Casola, a 2024 graduate of Oneonta High School, whose Eagle Scout project educates others on the proper retirement of “Old Glory.” Throughout his public school days, Casola, now a freshman at SUNY Cobleskill, has dedicated himself to efforts which honor veterans and respect the flag. There are now six receptacles located in the city and town of Oneonta designed to collect old flags and teach folks how they should be properly retired. Nicely done, Benjamin.

Who owns the number one cidery in the country, according to “USA Today”? Why Bill Michaels, of course! The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been awarded the title of Best Cidery in the United States after a four-week voting period during which readers of “USA Today” chose their favorites in categories related to travel, entertainment and lifestyle. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff, who ensure every visitor has an exceptional experience,” Michaels said in a recent media release. “We are deeply grateful to our loyal fans and visitors who supported us with their votes.” The fresh-pressing season at the mill begins on Wednesday, September 11 with the arrival of the apple harvest. Let’s all raise a glass to Bill and his team.

Not even in business a full year, Mount Vision’s own Segina & Associates LLC is already earning accolades. Chief Executive Officer and founder Mark Segina formed the company in November 2023 with the stated purpose of “building the scientific and engineering team needed to develop the novel technology that’s needed to accelerate the clean energy transition in the United States.” According to the website, their research extends to sensors and data collection solutions for enhanced geothermal systems, closed loop geothermal, machine learning/algorithmic decision making tools, and bioenergy/biofuels using the by-products and waste from timber and agriculture sectors. Segina and crew are among nine winners for the first phase of the StatVentures Address Geolocation Challenge, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last week. The competition is designed to revolutionize the way addresses are geolocated in remote and rural areas across the United States. The nine Phase 1 winners were selected for “their exceptional concepts, and their unique approaches” to the problem at hand. Phase 2 kicks off in late September. Congrats, and fingers crossed!

Congratulations as well to the Otsego County Conservation Association, which has recently been awarded $144,500.00 via the Chesapeake Bay Small Watershed Grants Program. The monies are earmarked to “advance cross-watershed collaboration, assessments and future restoration efforts in Otsego County, New York.” OCCA’s project will create a culvert assessment community science team, expand stream water quality monitoring teams, form a lake water quality monitoring team, support capacity-building efforts for participating organizations, and collect valuable data and site-specific information that will support future habitat restoration projects in the county. OCCA’s grant is especially timely, as the Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District has been working to reform the county’s Water Quality Coordinating Committee, which has been on hiatus for a few years now. Kudos to OCCA and other Otsego County organizations as well, for their continued efforts toward water quality improvements, habitat restoration and community stewardship.

There are shining stars in every Otsego County community who deserve recognition, whether it be for an award they won, a grant they secured, a project that benefits the public good or simply a good deed on behalf of others. Unfortunately, we can’t list them all here but, more than likely, you know one or two of them yourself. Next time you see them, we hope you’ll say thanks for a job well done.