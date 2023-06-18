HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-19-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 19

GET THE KIDS OUT – 1-3 p.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Association for a fun walk with the kids around Gilbert Lake. Wander the forest, visit a beaver lodge, practice tree identification, and get to know the flora and fauna of Upstate New York. Registration required. Free, open to all. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-gilbert-lake-state-park/

CODING DAY—8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Girls are invited to learn about computer coding, from algorithms and conditionals to programming robots. They will make a game and learn about women in computer science during this fun drop-off program. Open to all girls in grades 1-5. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. Visit eventbrite.com/e/girls-coding-day-girl-scout-badge-day-tickets-611357184797 for registration.

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of sweet and sour chicken, seasoned rice, broccoli and pears. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LITTLE LEAGUE – 5:45 p.m. Join the Oneonta Little League for the first annual “Murph Cup” and cheer on the players. Knapp Field, River Street, Oneonta. Oneontalittleleague@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/oneontalittleleague