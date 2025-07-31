Advertisement. Advertise with us

Editorial of July 31, 2025

Sunday in the Park

It’s over. Another milestone is in our collective pocket. Last weekend, here in Cooperstown, we, and a healthy number of visitors, once again celebrated a handful of very accomplished athletes as they were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, an event that—along with all the trimmings that have evolved and developed and been perfected as the years have crept by—is able each year to grab the attention of a multitude of baseball fans as well as, of course, those particular fans who spend a good part of their lives cheering for, and probably these days betting on, the specific teams of the inductees.

The Class of 2025, which consists of a substantial handful of great baseball athletes, was duly honored last Sunday, in between occasional drizzles and a fiercely hot sun. Three singular stars—CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner—stepped up to plate before an immense national television audience, beside 52 returning Hall of Famers and in front of thousands of baseball fans (the crowd was estimated at 30,000) in a ceremony that honored their lifetime achievements and exemplary devotion to the sport.

Two other champions, now deceased, also entered the hall: first baseman Dave Allen, representing the Philadelphia Phillies, and Dave Parker, who played right field, went in for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their five plaques will join those of their many talented fellow players in the well-visited Plaque Gallery at the Hall of Fame. Their wide-ranging and intriguing acceptance speeches, well-conceived and delivered with care, sensitivity, and emotion, were received with gusto equal to the cacaphony that emanates in the outfields of many a major league game. Sabathia, who pitched for the Yankees, and Suzuki, a right fielder for the Mariners, were both elected on the first ballot of the Baseball Writers Association of America; for Wagner, a reliever for the Astros, it was on his tenth (and final) ballot. The vote for Suzuki, the first Hall of Famer who was born in Japan, fell one short of unanimous. Allan and Parker were elected by the Classic Baseball Era Committee.

The sun broke its bright head through the clouds to close the Induction ceremony, now in its 90th year (the first induction, of Walter Johnson, Babe Ruth, Christy Mathewson, Honus Wagner and Ty Cobb, was in 1936), with close to 10 hiatuses for the likes of wars, failures to garner the necessary 75 percent of the votes, and pandemics), and the multitude departed our little village, leaving once more its 1,794 residents—the fewest since before the 1880s— and their quiet streets, unlittered sidewalks, shops, restaurants, newly rutted parking lawns, serene golf course and signature lake.

Congratulations to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, now 11 years short of a century old, from “The Freeman’s Journal,” around now for 217 years, including all those illustrious ceremonies. We hope that the shops and restaurants benefitted from our visitors; we know the parking lawns did; the old $10.00 and $20.00 rates for a day’s parking have given way to $60.00. How very quickly our village cleans itself up—thank you village people, thank you State Troopers, thank you security, thank you fire department, thank you police.

Just as what happened this month in France, where millions of fans lined the narrow roadways of the 21 stages of the Tour de France to cheer on the riders as they careened through the mountains and scenic villages, the many baseball fans who dropped in to Cooperstown for the weekend represent all sides of our political, moral, social, economic and academic spectrum. They come together here to celebrate not their differences, but their common ground. They are one voice, neither red nor blue, from near and far away, and they and their enthusiasm, and we and our tiny village, all worked together to give the Hall of Famers a near-perfect weekend. It happened in France, too, as the four-time winner of the Tour, Tadej Pogačar, cruised to victory on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, the same day as the great Induction. How extremely lucky are we?

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Ichiro’s Induction, Yakyu Exhibit Opening Highlight Weekend of Japanese Culture

In conjunction with Ichiro’s impending induction, the “Yakyu | Baseball: The Trans-pacific Exchange of the Game” exhibit made its official debut in a series of events last week at the Hall of Fame. A panel discussion on U.S./Japan baseball relations on Thursday, July 24 included Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch, former MLB player and manager Bobby Valentine, who also managed in Japan for seven years, and Hall of Famers Jack Morris, Cal Ripken Jr., and Ozzie Smith, each of whom participated in exhibition series in Japan in the 1980s and 1990s.…

Skies Clear Over Cooperstown for NBHoF Induction Ceremony

The 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was delayed by one hour because of rain, but with an assist from the baseball gods the skies cleared up and the ceremony took place under intermittent clouds and sunshine. The estimated attendance of 30,000 was nowhere near the 55,000 that had been speculated.…

New Owners To Revive Historic Oneonta Hotel Property

At a gathering on Saturday, July 25, City of Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said, “This afternoon, it is my distinct pleasure to introduce Cyril and Gail O’Reilly to the Oneonta community. They are the new owners of our historic Oneonta Hotel, which, with its next-door building, they’ve christened, ‘The Oney on Main.’”…