Hall of Fame Set To Open New Museum Store this May

COOPERSTOWN—As part of what officials are projecting will be a historic summer in Cooperstown, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will open a new museum store that will provide visitors with a uniquely themed baseball shopping experience and support the museum’s nonprofit mission to preserve history, honor excellence and connect generations.

According to a press release, the new museum store will feature a front-facing entrance on Cooperstown’s Main Street as well as access through the museum itself and is the largest expansion of the Hall of Fame footprint in more than two decades.

“With more than double the retail space of the previous location, the new store will become an unforgettable and educational part of the museum experience, featuring a train theme, which harkens back to the historical connection between baseball and rail travel,” the press release reads.

Presented in the shape of a baseball diamond—complete with base paths and a dugout—the new museum store will officially open in May and will offer a wider variety of product, greatly broadening the selection of women’s apparel, youth apparel and collectibles to support the museum’s mission, officials said. The current museum store will transition into additional museum space—to be completed in 2027—that will provide brand new experiences to museum visitors.

This expansion project is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and support from The Clark Foundation and The Scriven Foundation.

The new museum store will be on full display for thousands of Cooperstown visitors on Memorial Day Weekend as the museum presents the Hall of Fame Military Classic: A Tribute to Service and Sacrifice. The seven-inning legends game will feature more than two dozen former big leaguers along with Hall of Famers who will serve as managers and coaches. The game will return the tradition of Memorial Day Weekend contests in Cooperstown. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Military Classic are on sale now online.

Memorial Day Weekend in Cooperstown will also feature the Hall of Fame’s popular Night at the Ballpark program. Hall of Fame legends and former players will greet fans throughout Doubleday Field on Saturday, May 23, beginning at 6 p.m., with Hall of Famers participating alongside other former major league stars.

Also as part of the weekend, guests can golf with legends at historic Leatherstocking Golf Course on Otsego Lake. Participants will enjoy an unforgettable day of golf. Individuals, pairs or foursomes of all skill levels are welcome to join the Hall of Fame Memorial Day Weekend Golf Tournament. A Hall of Fame member or former major leaguer will join each foursome and serve as the team captain.

The museum’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday will continue with several initiatives debuting during Memorial Day Weekend, including exhibits featuring drafts of rules penned circa 1857 by the Knickerbocker Base Ball Club.

As part of the semi-quincentennial festivities, the museum will also debut the America 250 trail, featuring 13 stops that guide visitors through exhibits while celebrating the enduring values expressed in the Declaration of Independence through the lens of baseball. The museum will also present an in-person and virtual programming series in celebration of America 250 throughout 2026.

Additional elements celebrating the significant national anniversary will open in 2026, including a new exhibit documenting the World Baseball Classic. The sixth edition of the WBC is scheduled for March, and the previous five tournaments are documented by the museum with more than three dozen artifacts, including a batting helmet worn by Team Japan’s Ichiro Suzuki in the inaugural WBC in 2006; a bat used by Team USA’s David Wright in 2009; a jersey worn by Fernando Rodney of the Dominican Republic championship team in 2013; a cap worn by WBC Most Valuable Player Marcus Stroman of Team USA in 2017; and the cap worn by Shohei Ohtani of Team Japan in the 2023 championship game.

For more information on Memorial Day Weekend programming, visit baseballhall.org/hofclassic.