Editorial of January 15, 2026

The Right To Be Heard

In our editorial of June 26, we bemoaned the fact that a reader was going to cancel her subscription because she viewed our content as “becoming too left-leaning.” Being that we work very hard to remain objective in our reporting, we took this comment to heart. But we understood why her perception was such.

“While it is true that we strive to provide balanced, fact-based news coverage, our content has, indeed, been leaning to the left of late,” we admitted in that editorial.

Our motto since September 2022 has been, and continues to be, “putting the community back into the newspaper.” We encourage submissions from our readers—of opinion pieces, letters to the editor, guest columns and the like. We have said it before, and we will say it again: This is your newspaper, and we want your voices to be heard.

From January 1, 2025 through our issues of June 19, we published 109 letters from folks weighing in on any number of topics. More than half of those letters, 54 percent, were staunchly opposed to and critical of the current administration. Just 12 of the letters, or 11 percent—all penned by the same author—praised President Trump’s leadership and trajectory for the nation.

And, over the past year, we have received and published numerous opinion pieces, the bulk of which have been overwhelmingly left-leaning and almost entirely anti-Trump and anti-Republican. Add to this our news coverage of the formation of several Indivisible groups throughout the county and their peaceful rallies in protest of the Trump administration and we admitted that it did, indeed, appear our publications had taken a turn to the left. Readers may remember that we were lambasted for a front page account of the “No Kings Day” rally in Oneonta last June, which one reader insisted was “not news.” We respectfully replied that any event drawing more than 1,200 people—whether you agree with it or not—is most definitely news.

Given all this, it is understandable that the woman who called in June would perceive our website, and our newspapers, to be leaning in one direction over the other. Just check out this week’s letters.

Today we reiterate once again that we are publishing the views and opinions of the folks who take the time to write them. It’s as simple as that. Yes, we do take positions on the issues when warranted—in our editorials, where our opinion belongs—but our overarching stance is in favor of finding a middle ground that both sides of the aisle can embrace.

So, no, we are not left-leaning. But our letter writers and op-ed contributors definitely have been and continue to be. For whatever reason, those on the right side of the aisle have not been contributing to the dialogue, whether because they can’t be bothered, are happy with the direction Trump is taking, or are conflicted and don’t want to talk about it. But they are beginning to weigh in, and now we are getting flack for that as well.

One subscriber recently sent a handwritten note complaining about “too much Oberacker” and “Republican snark,” writing “sick of GOP crap.” Another reader, reacting to an opinion piece by a conservative columnist, commented on Facebook, “I cannot believe this publication is even using the term ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’; really disappointing.”

We are frankly appalled that as conservative opinions are given the light of day in our publications—and Republican politicians weigh in on the issues along with their Democratic counterparts—some of our right-leaning readers are objecting. Smacks a little bit of censorship, doesn’t it?

Despite this alarming development we are, and will continue to be, bipartisan in our coverage of the news. That’s our job. We will continue to try to find common ground in our editorials. That’s our position. We will continue to print letters and opinion pieces from both sides of the aisle. We’re not “leaning” in either direction. And we continue to uphold the First Amendment and hold fast to our conviction that all voices deserve to be heard, whether everyone agrees with them or not.