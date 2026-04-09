Letter from Robert Garfield

Choice of Photo Was Misleading

I attended the “No Kings” rally in Oneonta on March 28. Several hundred people were there. Many of them carried clever, thoughtful, and humorous signs to protest President Trump’s policies and actions. Several inspiring speakers and talented performers appeared on stage.

The rally was not called to protest against or to take any position in regard to “U.S. Israeli/Palestinian policy.” Of the dozens of signs displayed at the rally, the only one that expressed an opinion on this matter was the one carried by Gene Warner of Franklin.

Mr. Warner has every right to express his point of view. However, he was not a central player in the rally by any means, and his views are unrelated to its theme and purpose. Yet somehow, this was the only sign, or indeed reporting of any kind, that appeared in The Hometown’s coverage of the event.

Responsible journalists report the news objectively and fairly, and do not slant their reporting in favor of partisan points of view. Perhaps the Hometown’s editorial staff was absent the day this lesson was taught in Journalism 101.

Robert Garfield

Oneonta

Editor’s Note: For coverage of the “No Kings” protest in Oneonta, visit https://www.allotsego.com/1600-gather-in-oneonta-for-nationwide-protest/ or see the AllOtsego Facebook page.