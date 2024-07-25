Editorial of July 25, 2024

We Are Committed to You—Will You Now Commit to Us?

In May 2020, Iron Spring Press contracted with Susquehanna Polling and Research Inc. to conduct a “Consumer Preference Attitude Survey” regarding its “Hometown Oneonta” free weekly newspaper. Residents of both the City and Town of Oneonta were asked a series of questions to identify their primary source of local news, whether or not they read “Hometown Oneonta” and, if so, how often, and whether or not—given the many challenges newspapers were experiencing at the time and continue to face today—they would subscribe to “Hometown Oneonta” if it were converted from a free newspaper to paid subscription.

You see, even four years ago, management was planning for the future, concerned not only about continually rising print and postage costs, but also about the nationwide decline of local newspapers. By that time, every other local or regional daily newspaper available in Otsego County had been swallowed up by some national or international giant with zero interest in our communities or our way of life.

The survey results indicated that more than 90 percent of the 9,000 households and businesses that receive “Hometown Oneonta” 52 weeks each year are “very” or “extremely” satisfied with Oneonta’s only locally-owned newspaper and would be “likely” or “very likely” to recommend the publication to others. Nearly 80 percent indicated that they would be “very” or “extremely” likely to subscribe to “Hometown Oneonta.”

Comments from our readers continue to reinforce these findings today:

“You are on the front line, and the paper plays a valuable role on a local and regional level. There would be a void if you weren’t in that space, informing us of what is happening across the spectrum—government, culture and events of all kinds. People love what you are doing!”

“We are so fortunate to have such a high-quality weekly. Those big paper conglomerates are like Jabba the Hutt, just gobbling up everything and homogenizing it.”

“It was so nice to read an article where the reporter did their homework. It was a refreshing change…I look forward to reading the articles that you write from this point on. You sought the facts and that is something I believe is lacking in the news these days.”

“Local journalism like yours is so important and increasingly rare!”

Even as print and postage costs continued to rise, and despite hurdles created as a result of the pandemic, management chose not to make the switch to a subscription-based “Hometown Oneonta” back in 2020. But the time has come.

“Hometown Oneonta” was first published in September 2008 by Iron String Press under then-owner/publishers Jim and MJ Kevlin. This coming September will mark 17 years of free distribution of “Hometown Oneonta” to some 9,000 homes and businesses weekly in the Town and City of Oneonta. The math is staggering, when you think about it: 7,956,000 newspapers delivered at no charge to our readers—essentially 8 MILLION free newspapers and an almost two-decades-long commitment to our readers to provide impartial, objective reporting of local news, insightful commentary, entertaining columns, and a forum for comments and opinions.

We received an e-mail earlier this week from a reader who is concerned with the upcoming change. They wrote: “It is a shame that you can no longer provide such a wonderful service to the residents of Otsego County. Many residents rely on this [paper] for what is happening in our county. So many without the knowledge or the wherefore to access a computer or afford to pay for a paper…So sorry to see you go.”

Please rest assured, “Hometown Oneonta” isn’t going anywhere. We simply have to adopt a new business model to offset rising print, paper and distribution costs. It has become clear that printing and mailing 9,000 papers each week is no longer sustainable, so beginning in August, “Hometown Oneonta” will be mailed to subscribers and available on newsstands for $1.00. By taking advantage of our special introductory rate of $30.00 for the first year, subscribers will pay just 58 cents per issue.

For going on 17 years, Iron String Press and “Hometown Oneonta” have been committed to the communities we serve. Our motto is “putting the community back into the newspaper,” and to that end we are continually forming new relationships, bolstering existing connections, and increasing our partnerships within the community. We are seeing an uptick in advertising, positive participation/feedback from local leaders and decision makers, and growing numbers of contributed pieces and letters to the editor.

Your subscription now to “Hometown Oneonta” is a validation of the strong foundation we have built together, and a commitment to ensuring that local news remains in local hands. Call (607) 547-6103 today or visit allotsego.com/hometownoneontasubscribe/

With your support, we look forward to serving Oneonta and Otsego County for another 17 years and beyond.