Editorial of December 4, 2025

We Are Not Alone

Thanksgiving has come and gone and, as we gear up for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus, New Year’s, etc., spirits are high. At the same time, for some of us, spirits are running low.

The reasons for our holiday depression can be many, and varied. Mom is two hours away in a rehab facility, recovering from a stroke. Jimmy is dealing with serious mental health issues. Amy needs to have her wisdom teeth removed at a hospital instead of an oral surgeon (her mouth doesn’t open wide enough to have them removed the traditional way). It’s the anniversary of the death of your brother, who was killed years ago in a car accident. The mortgage is overdue, and money is tight, which in turn makes holiday shopping a challenge.

The Cleveland Clinic describes the holidays as “a mixed bag of emotions. For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, filled with family, friends and reasons to celebrate. For others, it may be a time of deep sorrow, reflection, loneliness and strife.”

The most important thing we can remember as we navigate the good, the bad and the ugly of these holidays is that we are not alone.

Holidays can take a toll on our mental health even as we revel in the joy of the season. Stressful schedules can cause burnout. The high expectations we set for ourselves create internal pressures. Isolation, loneliness and separation from loved ones “can sometimes shine a spotlight on what you feel you’re lacking in life,” according to psychologist Dawn Potter.

Conflicts and feuds within the family dynamic, especially given today’s divisive political climate, can cause additional stress. Seasonal affective disorder, social anxiety, and the trauma of holidays past can increase our angst even as we sing, smile, and celebrate.

The Cleveland Clinic suggests you may want to make an appointment with your primary care provider or a mental health professional if you are experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: feeling depressed and hopeless for more days than not; loss of interest in things you used to enjoy; constantly feeling anxious; trouble sleeping over an extended period of time; intrusive thoughts that are difficult to manage on your own; thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

And experts remind us that, in addition to seeking professional help when needed, there are ways to cope and get through the difficulties this time of year can present, despite the magic and wonder of the season:

Share memories of a loved one during your holiday get-together.

Change your scenery with a holiday getaway.

Set boundaries with regard to difficult relationships.

Head outdoors—the exercise, outdoor air and light therapy will do you good.

Focus your attention on people with whom you feel comfortable.

Limit social media use.

Stay connected, whether in person, by phone or via video chat.

Try a vitamin D supplement to mitigate the lack of sunshine.

Volunteer your time with people who need it most—hospitals, food pantries, etc.

Stay within your gift-giving budget.

Say “no” when you need to.

Adjust plans to eliminate stress and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, the holidays can be joyful—but also lonely, painful or overwhelming. You’re not alone if this season brings mixed emotions. Having coping strategies on hand and understanding when to seek care can go a long way.

As you navigate the tremendous highs and unexpected lows this holiday season, please know that you—we—are not alone.