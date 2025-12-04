Public Education Partners
COOPERSTOWN—From left, Dr. Bertine McKenna, board member of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown, Lauren Glynn, president of the Rotary Club of Cooperstown, and Staci Thompson, MHA, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network, celebrate their partnership to help community members access accurate health information from trusted local doctors. To learn more, visit https://www.allotsego.com/rotary-club-partners-with-bassett-on-public-education-initiative/