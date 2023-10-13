Edmeston Band Director Michelle Fritts is one of the 400 band directors who will march on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo provided)

Edmeston Band Director To March in Macy’s Parade

EDMESTON—Following its inaugural appearance in the 2022 Rose Parade,® Saluting America’s Band Directors project is bringing band directors from across the country together on November 23 to perform in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.®

Michelle Fritts, band director of Edmeston Central School, is one of the 400 band directors who will march on Thanksgiving Day to convey the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life,” which recognizes the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere.

Throughout their careers, the music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. These professionals not only teach and direct music, they teach about life itself, organizers said.

According to Fritts, “Music is a lifelong opportunity. It teaches responsibility, character, friendship, and community, and creates a sense of belonging—all while having fun. I have been involved in music my whole life, from choosing to play the clarinet in fourth grade to singing in church on Sundays.

“I had such an unbelievable experience in California with my colleagues in the Band Directors Marching Band. Students, families, friends, colleagues and community members talk to me still about my involvement. Every single person always includes a story about how music plays a role in their life. What other activity could be so amazing, so inclusive and so lifelong?” Fritts continued.

“I am very much looking forward to marching in New York City on Thanksgiving Day,” she said.

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters.

The sponsoring organization behind the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for almost 40 years.