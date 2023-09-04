In Memoriam

Wayne E. Maier

EDMESTON—Wayne E. Maier, 81, of Edmeston, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 in Cooperstown, New York.

Wayne was born on April 7, 1942 in St. Johnsville, New York, the son of the late Edmund and Dorothy Groff Maier. He is survived by his wife, Veronica, whom he married in 1965; his sons, Christopher (Marena) Maier and John (Donna) Maier; his grandchildren, Blake (Mariah) Maier, Cody (Cassidy Carmichael) Maier, and Ashlynne Maier; and great-granddaughter Mia Maier. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Anne) Maier, nephew Richard C. (Kimberly) Maier and great-niece Addyson Maier.

Wayne was a graduate of Oswego State College and began his teaching career near Rochester, New York. Relocating to Edmeston, New York in 1968, he spent 29 years as the industrial arts (“shop”) teacher at Edmeston Central School before his retirement in June of 1997. For most of those years he also obtained a few gray hairs and made a few trips for donuts as Edmeston’s Driver Education instructor.

Wayne was a former Master of the Farmers Lodge #553 of the Free and Accepted Masons and was also a member of the Burlington Flats Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and shooting sports, and for Wayne outdoors was the best place to be. Wayne enjoyed good humor, and friends and family came to expect “Did you hear the one about…” Wayne was never without a list of projects, whether creating something new, repairing something old or helping others with the same. He also cared for many stray cats that found their way near his home over the years, including Stinky and Toes, who will miss him, too.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Edmeston, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne’s honor to the Edmeston Emergency Squad, the Burlington Flats Fish and Game Club, or an organization of choice. The family also expresses their gratitude to the volunteers of the Edmeston Emergency Squad, the Bassett Hospital nurses, physicians and staff, and the caregivers of Chase Memorial for their care and compassion.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home of Edmeston.