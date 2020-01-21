Elaine LaBarge, 74; Nursing In Mohawk Valley, Bassett

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Elaine LaBarge, who retired from Bassett Hospital after a career in nursing, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 at Bassett Hospital after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was surrounded by those she loved deeply in her heart.

She was born in Ilion on Feb. 19, 1945, to the late Francis and Esther Werthman.

Elaine was a 1963 graduate of Mohawk High School and a 1964 graduate of nursing school. She started her career at Mohawk Valley General Hospital and retired from the ENT clinic at Bassett Healthcare.