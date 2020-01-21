Elaine LaBarge, 74; Nursing In Mohawk Valley, Bassett

IN MEMORIAM: Elaine W. LaBarge, 74;
Nurse In Mohawk Valley, Bassett Hospital
RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Elaine LaBarge, who retired from Bassett Hospital after a career in nursing, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 at Bassett Hospital after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was surrounded by those she loved deeply in her heart.
She was born in Ilion on Feb. 19, 1945, to the late Francis and Esther Werthman.
Elaine was a 1963 graduate of Mohawk High School and a 1964 graduate of nursing school. She started her career at Mohawk Valley General Hospital and retired from the ENT clinic at Bassett Healthcare.
She was an active Red Hat Society member, a volunteer for the Richfield Springs Backpack Program, and wrapped gifts for over 70 children each year for the Santa Anonymous program.
She leaves behind her devoted husband of 39 years, Daniel LaBarge; daughters Michele (Bill) McKnight and Melissa (Russell) Florian; son Michael McCumber and wife Rachel Coates; stepson Robert (Robyn) LaBarge; stepdaughter Tricia (Clyde) Diedrich; sister Diane Werthman; sisters-in-law Jan (Woody) Barrows and Joan LaBarge; brother-in-law Robert (Linda) McCumber; cherished grandchildren Brandon (Sarah) McKnight, Jordan McKnight, Alexis Dawley and her companion Tyler Lamphere, and Colin Dawley; step-grandchildren Kevin and Jason Diedrich, and Hudson and Baylee LaBarge; nieces Denise (Ken) Kurtz, Brenda (Lee) Wolver, Jessica Vore and Zoe Shafer; nephews Todd (Jeanie) Werthman, and Bill Vore; loving friends Barb and Le Sterling, Bill and MaryAnn Keeler, Ann and George Riley, and John and Jackie Rachon.
Calling hours are 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 W. James St. Richfield Springs. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Care Center at the UR, 601 Elmwood Ave. Box 692, Rochester NY 14642. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Her family asks for thoughts of Elaine each holiday and to donate a toy to Stuff-the-Bus.