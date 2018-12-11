Ellen B. Brown, 95; Went From Normal School To SUNY

ONEONTA – Ellen B. Brown, 95, who trained in the former Oneonta Normal School, then spent 21 years in SUNY Oneonta’s Educational Psychology Department, passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica. Lately, she had been residing in Ilion.

Ellen was born March 27, 1923, in Oneonta, to the late Dan Clark and Adda (Mattice) Barlow Sr.

Ellen attended the Old Normal School, Bugbee School and graduated from Oneonta High School in 1941.

She married Edward H. Brown and they lived at Upper East Street, Oneonta.

She worked at the newly formed REA in 1943, typing membership cards for the association. After completing this job, she worked at J.J. Newberry in Oneonta for 14 years as the manager of the toy department. She briefly worked for the Civil Service Department in Albany and then transferred to SUNY Oneonta, where she worked 21 years in the educational psychology department, retiring in 1983.

Ellen enjoyed bowling, traveling, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, spending time with family and especially being the family historian.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Anthony Guzik of Jordanville; grandsons, Rev. Michael A. Guzik, SJ and David and Heidi Guzik of Fairfield, Connecticut; great-grandsons, Jonathan and Jason Guzik of Fairfield, Connecticut; sisters-in-law, Marion Barlow of Rensselaer and Rose Barlow of Kirkville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Dan (Vida) Barlow Jr., William Barlow and Kenneth Barlow; three sisters and their spouses, Allien (Edward) Wenck Sr.; Florence (Joseph) Hauser Jr. and Mary Jean (Walter) Schmitt Sr.

Calling hours are 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, at Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oneonta, when the family will be in attendance. Funeral services follow at 11, with the Rev. Michael A. Guzik officiating.

Spring burial will be in West Oneonta Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.bookhout funeralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.