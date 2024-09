Equality Without Exemptions

COOPERSTOWN—Moss Croft, president of the Identity Alliance at Cooperstown Central School, joins community members for the annual unfurling of the Pride Flag at 22 Main Street in Cooperstown. June is Pride Month, a month dedicated to celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride. Cooperstown’s first Pride Block Party is planned for Sunday, June 30. (Photo by Cindy Falk)