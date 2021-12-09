Escaped prisoner injures officer in New Lisbon

An escaped inmate is in custody after injuring an officer in New Lisbon on Thursday, according to the Otsego County Sheriff Department.

John B. Clark, 27, was being transported to a scheduled court appearance when he fled custody of corrections officers.

After a foot pursuit, a struggle ensued and a corrections officer sustained a hand fracture.

Mr. Clark was taken into custody and returned the Otsego County Correctional Facility.

He is charged with assault on a police officer, two counts of escape, assault, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, and harassment.

The injured corrections officer, whose name was not released, was treated for injuries at Bassett Hospital and has not yet returned to work.