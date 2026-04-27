TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, April 28

Public Meeting On Otsego

County Broadband Project

BROADBAND—4-6 p.m. Otsego County Broadband Public Meeting: Review of Project Findings and Recommendations. Milford Central School Auditorium, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-4225 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1372259911606354&set=a.225452459620444

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

CANCELLED – OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Technology and Strategic Planning Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park, Schenevus. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

PRESCHOOL TUESDAY—10 a.m. “Exploring the Weather in Art.” Toddlers make their own cloudy cotton ball artwork. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

OTSEGO COUNTY—10 a.m. Meeting of the Performance Review and Goal Setting Committee, chaired by Adrienne Martini. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

STORYTIME—11 a.m. For ages 0-4. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of baked fish with dill sauce, rice, spinach and banana bread. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

POSTPONED – AGRICULTURE—1 p.m. Meeting of Apple Marketing Order Board. Held online or in person at Orchard Room, 10BAirline Drive, Albany. (518) 457-0752 or https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration

DEEP DIVE—2 p.m. “Fenimore Deep-Dive: Kevin Gray, Manager of Arts Education.” Take a closer look at artwork or objects from the Fenimore Art Museum’s extensive collections. Programs presented last Tuesday of each month online via Zoom. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SPRINGFIELD CARES—4 p.m. Brief information session about a new local support group offering a safe, confidential space for people navigating grief or hardship. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=997872889231507&set=a.963227626029367

OUTDOORS—5 p.m. “Navigation and Forest Bathing: The Compass and the Quiet.” Free compass to all participants. Registration required. Suggested donation applies. Hartwick College, Pine Lake Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-4520 or https://www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/pine-lake-environmental-campus/events-workshops/

WORKSHOP—5:30-7:30 p.m. “Intro to Embroidery.” Fees apply; registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-in Classes.” Free. Continues through 6/9. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2041716836767024/2041716850100356/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOARD MEETING—7 p.m. Meeting of the board of the Village of Richfield Springs. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1344446084385463&set=a.545675200929226

LIBRARY—7 p.m. Springfield Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Hartwick Jazz Concert. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

LIBRARY—7 p.m. Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

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