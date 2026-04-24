TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, April 25

Morris Men Perform Around Otsego County

DANCING—Binghamton Morris Men perform English Morris dancing with guests from Boston and New York City. Free. kkearns5592@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1354957450008102&set=a.411380117699178

• 10:30 a.m. Commercial Street, Gilbertsville.

• 12:30 p.m. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston.

• 3:15 p.m. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

• 4:45 p.m. Council Rock Brewery, 4861 State Highway 28, Cooperstown.

HUNTING—Half hour before sunrise to noon. Spring 2026 Youth Turkey Season. Held through 4/26 in open areas. Limit of one bearded bird. https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/turkey/seasons

TURKEY CONTEST—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “CPL Michael Mayne Youth Turkey Contest.” Presented by the Otsego County Limb Hangers National Wild Turkey Federation. No registration required, just come with a bird for weigh-in. Free to ages 12-15. Continues 4/26. Burlington Flats Fish and Game Club, 615 Louie Dickinson Road, Edmeston. (607) 293-0341 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233945007389936&set=gm.1457888079069434&idorvanity=842854103906171

CRAFT SHOW—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Little Red School Community Building, 516 County Highway 11, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=27210155175254216&set=gm.2466827353758273&idorvanity=503131676794527

PASSPORT FAIR—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Morris Fire Department, 117 East Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-4276 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122160684962642569&set=a.122108736890642569

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dragon Auction. Supports the classes of 2027 and 2028. Schenevus Central School Gym, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1418154946992687&set=a.466767415464783

GARDENING—9 a.m. to noon. “Seed Sharing Saturdays.” Bring seeds, take seeds, get gardening information at the table. Held each Saturday in April. Come!Unity Garden, Milford United Methodist Church, 113 North Main Street, Milford. https://www.facebook.com/groups/239767743144776

EDUCATION—9 a.m. “Book Study at the Gatehouse: Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” Hosted by the Catskill Regional Teacher Center. Area teachers discuss the impact of race in our schools and communities based on the book by Beverly Daniel Tatum, PhD. All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1232452245770903/1232452265770901/?active_tab=about

SPRING CLEANING—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spring Cleanup at Brookwood Point Conservation Area, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. justin@otsegolandtrust.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1338529124966483&set=a.223019573184116

CEMETERY—9 a.m. Clean-up Day at the Old Village Cemetery. BYO tools/equipment. Meet at Christ Church 166 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10227431865657191&set=gm.1417550683469154&idorvanity=1414439090446980

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

BOOK COLLECTION—10 a.m. to noon. Donate books in good condition for the annual Summer Book Sale. No textbooks or travel books. Use the Fair Street entrance. Also held 6/13. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1416632260504564&set=a.557428266424972

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

DRUG TAKEBACK DAY—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. DEA National Drug Takeback Day. Return unused, unneeded or expired prescriptions, free and anonymous. No liquids, inhalers, ointments, thermometers, needles or aerosols. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 County Highway 33 W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4271 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1308585041369176&set=a.276529104574780

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Schoharie County Maple Festival.” Rain or shine, featuring vendors, food trucks, activities and more. Free admission. Cobleskill Sunshine Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive, Cobleskill. schohariecountymaplefest@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/schohariecountymaplefestival/

JOURNALING—10 a.m. to noon. “Nature Journaling Workshop.” Led by writer, naturalist, gardener and herbalist Gert Coleman. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties at the Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-2536 ext. 228 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/04/25/nature-journaling-workshop

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Broom Making Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.facebook.com/events/935119975846197?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Scented Candles.” Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/january-february-2026

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “22nd Annual Shift NY Psychic and Holistic Fair.” Continues 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 4/26. Foxcare Center, 1 Foxcare Drive, Oneonta. shiftnewyork@gmail.com or https://shiftnewyork.com/

PUBLIC HEARING—10:30 a.m. Hearing on Library Tax Levy Vote on the School Budget Ballot. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1344446084385463&set=a.545675200929226

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Messengers of Time and Space.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

LEGO CLUB—11 a.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1326405266180505&set=pcb.1326409482846750

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Beaded Bracelet Making with Amanda.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1364191395517936&set=gm.1931812664132771&idorvanity=128618074452248

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1567065192089303&set=a.784934640302366

LOCAL YARN SHOP DAY—Noon to 3 p.m. Bring a project and a chair and get to work with fellow crafters. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 286-4061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1796660351640124&set=a.770239364282233

QUIET CAT CAFÉ—Noon to 3 p.m. Presented by Super Heroes Humane Society. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CONCERT—1 p.m. Senior Recital, Piano. Featuring Patrick Close and Fideliz Sta. Brigida. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

LATTES AND LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. Book discussion with the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/26113334398315546

FUNDRAISER—1-4 p.m. Ice Cream Social. Fundraiser for Lisa’s Spark of Hope. Fees apply. Oneonta Vets Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122176042772868030&set=a.122107939850868030

GARDENING—1 p.m. “4-H Grow and Show Workshop.” Get ideas for horticulture fair exhibits. Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/04/25/4-h-otsego-county-grow-show-workshop

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

LYSD—1:30-5:30 p.m. “AffiKnity Public Market Day.” Celebrate Local Yarn Store Day. Discover beautiful yarns, unique gifts and more. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Ballroom, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10163067304474822&set=a.223243314821

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

HOMEMAKER SWAP—2-4 p.m. Trade homemade jams, candles, crafts, baked goods and more. Refreshments available. Registration required. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (845) 325-5848 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1343861154442143&set=a.544469607714639

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1819594638712956/1819594658712954?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEATH PLANNING—2-5 p.m. “A Good Death: Unboxed.” Presented by the Upper Catskill Natural Burial Association. Explore all the aspects of death planning. Free; registration required. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237258975068869&set=gm.34231586043156564&idorvanity=208884682520136

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “Intimate Topographies.” View mixed media arts, paintings, and photographs and meet the artists. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. headwaters@roxburyartsgroup.org or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/intimate-topographies

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Schenevus Methodist Church Annual Ham Dinner.” Eat in or take out. Local deliveries only. Schenevus Methodist Church, 66 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5604 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1478441120501449?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. Hosted by Khalil Jade. Sign up to perform or just enjoy the show. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/910726415218123

CONCERT—7 p.m. “The Beach Boys and The Beatles—A Tribute Concert Celebrating 60 Years of Pet Sounds and Revolver.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATER—7 p.m. “Alice By Heart.” The story of a young girl in London during the blitz of WWII. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4276287312659686/4276287319326352/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MOVIE NIGHT—7 p.m. “Zootopia 2.” Movie with popcorn and other refreshments. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1343861154442143&set=a.544469607714639

CONCERT—7 p.m. “The Justice League Presents Pet Sounds and Revolver—60th Anniversary Concert.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/foothills-1/the-justice-league-presents-pet-sounds-revolver-60th-anniversary-concert-foothills-oneonta

MEDITATION—7 p.m. “Medium’s Message Gallery.” Short, centering, relaxing meditation with mediums. Fees apply. Institute for Spiritual Development, 297 River Street, Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-2089 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2684662195239100/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

LIVE MUSIC—7:30 p.m. Pat Byrne, Irish born singer/songwriter, performs at the Night Eagle Café. Tickets required. The Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.nighteaglecafe.org/

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