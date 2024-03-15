Events at Pathfinder Herald World Down Syndrome Day

EDMESTON—Pathfinder Village will host a flurry of community events in March as a lead-up to World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday, March 21. These activities focus on neighborly engagement and connecting globally in celebration of the talents and contributions of people with Down syndrome, organizers said.

March 21—“3-21”—is observed as World Down Syndrome Day, as the numerical date represents the triplication of the 21st chromosome in the human genotype, the genetic cause of 95 percent of occurrences of Down syndrome or Trisomy 21. WDSD has been observed since 2006; it first received recognition by the United Nations in 2012.

“We invite our friends and neighbors to participate in our 3-21 activities to show their support for those with Down syndrome,” said Monica Clark, Pathfinder’s manager of fund development and people engagement. “Many of us have enjoyed friendships and meaningful moments with individuals with Down syndrome, who color our lives in lasting ways. This is a fun way to show support, boost spirits and celebrate locally.”

Details of all events may be found on Pathfinder Village’s Facebook events pages. Upcoming events include:

March 18-22, “Color Our Community”: Pathfinder Village fans, friends and families everywhere are encouraged to decorate their homes, businesses, community spaces, and streets in blue-and-yellow banners, lights, wreaths, and signs. Blue and yellow have long been viewed as the traditional colors of Down syndrome awareness. Students from Otsego Academy and Colgate University will decorate local town gazebos as part of the celebration, a highlight of their Leadership Week collaboration.

Thursday, March 21, World Down Syndrome Day Activities: Pathfinder will mark WDSD with loud, inventive and crazy socks in conjunction with NYCM Insurance of Edmeston, part of the global Rock Your Socks observance. Additionally, Pathfinder Produce, the village’s weekly fresh fruit and vegetable market, will offer special WDSD promotions as part of its 11th anniversary market; open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Village Commons building.

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m., Community Egg Hunt: The colorful fun of WDSD segues to that of Easter, with Pathfinder hosting its third annual egg hunt for youngsters at Pathfinder School.

Community members may submit “Color Our Community” or “Rock Your Socks” photos through social media to be part of the community celebration and show of support for those with Down syndrome.