In Memoriam

Sarah M. Trosset

1966-2024

SARAH M. TROSSET

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Sarah M. “Sally” Trosset, beloved wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, friend, and a vital member of the Cooperstown community, passed away Thursday morning, September 5, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home on Nelson Avenue after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 57.

Born December 17, 1966, in Deven, Pennsylvania, Sally was one of five children of John A. “Jack” Mahoney and Marcia Ellen (Gaughan) Mahoney.

She was raised in Dover, Massachusetts, where she graduated in the Class of ’85 from Dover-Sherborn High School, and went on to Syracuse University, Class of ’89. She spent her summers on the Herring River in West Harwich, Massachusetts, one of her favorite places in the world.

On October 19, 1996, she married Michael E. Trosset, Esq. at a ceremony at her cherished Cape Cod at the Wequassett Resort in Harwich, Massachusetts.

They settled in Mike’s native Cooperstown in July of 2001.

For the better part of a decade, Sally was an integral piece of Pathfinder Village in Edmeston, where she worked in the executive and development office. Pathfinder and its mission was something she held close to her heart.

She thrived on outdoor activities and was an avid runner and biker. Her passion extended beyond personal pursuit as she dedicated many years to supporting Cooperstown Central School and its athletics, as well as Girls on the Run and various village organizations. Drawing inspiration from her own childhood experiences, one of her greatest joys was sharing moments with her family.

Sally was graceful and brave—and thrived during her fight with ovarian cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Mike, of Cooperstown, and their three children, Teddy Trosset and Kate Trosset of Boston, Massachusetts and Lindsey Trosset, a senior at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

She is further survived by her siblings, Jay (Paula) Mahoney of New York City, Mark (Ellen) Mahoney of Scottsdale, Arizona, Ann Pereira-Ogan (George) of Wayne, Pennsylvania and Mel Bissell (Brad) of Williamstown, Massachusetts and their families, as well as a brother-in-law, Francis J. “Frank” Trosset, and sisters-in-law Beth Baumgartel (John) and Karen Ann Trosset.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack, in 2007 and mother, Marcia, in 2019, her father-in-law, Edward J. “Ted” Trosset, Esq., in 1998, and mother-in-law Mary F. Trosset in 1976.

Family and friends may call and pay their respects from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with Fr. Michael Cambi, pastor, officiating.

Immediately following the Mass, all are welcome to a reception in the Glimmerglass Room at The Otesaga Hotel.

Interment will be held in Highland Cemetery in Dover, Massachusetts at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the Trosset family would greatly appreciate memorial donations be made in memory of Sally to Pathfinder Village Foundation, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston, NY 13335-2314.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.