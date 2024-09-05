Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Sarah M. Trosset
1966-2024

SARAH M. TROSSET
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Sarah M. “Sally” Trosset, beloved wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, friend, and a vital member of the Cooperstown community, passed away Thursday morning, September 5, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home on Nelson Avenue after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 57.

Born December 17, 1966, in Deven, Pennsylvania, Sally was one of five children of John A. “Jack” Mahoney and Marcia Ellen (Gaughan) Mahoney.

She was raised in Dover, Massachusetts, where she graduated in the Class of ’85 from Dover-Sherborn High School, and went on to Syracuse University, Class of ’89. She spent her summers on the Herring River in West Harwich, Massachusetts, one of her favorite places in the world.

On October 19, 1996, she married Michael E. Trosset, Esq. at a ceremony at her cherished Cape Cod at the Wequassett Resort in Harwich, Massachusetts.

They settled in Mike’s native Cooperstown in July of 2001.

For the better part of a decade, Sally was an integral piece of Pathfinder Village in Edmeston, where she worked in the executive and development office. Pathfinder and its mission was something she held close to her heart.

She thrived on outdoor activities and was an avid runner and biker. Her passion extended beyond personal pursuit as she dedicated many years to supporting Cooperstown Central School and its athletics, as well as Girls on the Run and various village organizations. Drawing inspiration from her own childhood experiences, one of her greatest joys was sharing moments with her family.

Sally was graceful and brave—and thrived during her fight with ovarian cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Mike, of Cooperstown, and their three children, Teddy Trosset and Kate Trosset of Boston, Massachusetts and Lindsey Trosset, a senior at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

She is further survived by her siblings, Jay (Paula) Mahoney of New York City, Mark (Ellen) Mahoney of Scottsdale, Arizona, Ann Pereira-Ogan (George) of Wayne, Pennsylvania and Mel Bissell (Brad) of Williamstown, Massachusetts and their families, as well as a brother-in-law, Francis J. “Frank” Trosset, and sisters-in-law Beth Baumgartel (John) and Karen Ann Trosset.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack, in 2007 and mother, Marcia, in 2019, her father-in-law, Edward J. “Ted” Trosset, Esq., in 1998, and mother-in-law Mary F. Trosset in 1976.

Family and friends may call and pay their respects from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with Fr. Michael Cambi, pastor, officiating.

Immediately following the Mass, all are welcome to a reception in the Glimmerglass Room at The Otesaga Hotel.

Interment will be held in Highland Cemetery in Dover, Massachusetts at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the Trosset family would greatly appreciate memorial donations be made in memory of Sally to Pathfinder Village Foundation, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston, NY 13335-2314.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

Posted

Tags

5 Comments

  1. Elegant lady full of grace taken way too soon. She had so much to give, a loving smile, and was a joy to be around. Our prayers go out to her loving family.

    Reply

  2. Sincere condolences to Sally’s Trosett, Maloney and Pathfinder families. As a parent of a Pathfinder resident I am so grateful for her extraordinary leadership and support, especially during the pandemic. We will miss her goodness.

    Reply

  3. Dear Kate, Lindsey and family,
    My sincere condolences for the loss of your mom. May all your sweet memories of her bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
    Love,
    Emily Sorblom, Fiona, Juliet and Declan xo

    Reply

  4. Sending Sincere Condolences to Sally’s family—and the Pathfinder Village Family. She was such a special person.
    Sending Prayers & Blessings,
    Rosie Stubbs

    Reply

  5. To All of Beautiful Sally’s Family,
    Sending love and strength to all of you.
    Sally’s strength, compassion, and love for others was ever present. Her light shines on in all of you.
    Love, Anne Killian Russo

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam: A. George Eccleston, 71 August 28, 1951 – December 26, 2022

In MemoriamA. George Eccleston, 71August 28, 1951 - December 26, 2022 NEW BERLIN – A. George Eccleston, 71, of New Berlin, NY, passed away Monday December 26, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with his family by his side. George was born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1951, the son of the late Clifford and Dora Watts Eccleston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Emily and Kathy and brother Ron.…

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023 ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023. Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962. He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he…