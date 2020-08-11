EVERYONE AGREES: PUT JUDGE BURNS ON SUPREME COURT

BINGHAMTON – Moments ago, Brian D. Burns of Oneonta was nominated at a Republican judicial convention in Binghamton to become state Supreme Court judge, succeeding the retired Michael V. Coccoma of Cooperstown.

The vote was unanimous.

Burns, now Otsego County judge, will remove his name from the Nov. 3 ballot, and it will appear on the state Supreme Court judge line in Otsego County and nine others in the Sixth Judicial District.

Six local Republican lawyers have already surfaced, seeking to succeed Burns on the county bench, and that selection will be made when the 75-member county Republican Committee convenes this weekend.

Since Burns and Coccoma were unopposed, it is too late for a Democratic lawyer to seek either post this fall.