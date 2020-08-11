EVERYONE AGREES:
PUT JUDGE BURNS
ON SUPREME COURT
BINGHAMTON – Moments ago, Brian D. Burns of Oneonta was nominated at a Republican judicial convention in Binghamton to become state Supreme Court judge, succeeding the retired Michael V. Coccoma of Cooperstown.
The vote was unanimous.
Burns, now Otsego County judge, will remove his name from the Nov. 3 ballot, and it will appear on the state Supreme Court judge line in Otsego County and nine others in the Sixth Judicial District.
Six local Republican lawyers have already surfaced, seeking to succeed Burns on the county bench, and that selection will be made when the 75-member county Republican Committee convenes this weekend.
Since Burns and Coccoma were unopposed, it is too late for a Democratic lawyer to seek either post this fall.
OUTSTANDING MOVE FOR JUDGE BURNS AND THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AND MOST OF ALL THE PEOPLE OF OTSEGO COUNTY. BRIAN IS A LONG TIME FRIEND WHO IS WELL QUALIFIED WHO UNDERSTANDS ” A SERVENT TO THE PEOPLE AND JUSTICE FOR ALL. ”
ALEX AND BARBARA SHIELDS
I do not find him to be anything special at all! He is anti-father in court, wrote my daughter a very inappropriate letter telling her she should not have gotten pregnant (married, college grad, gainfully employed) and finally estimated child support on my son in laws earning potential. From what I’ve been told, unless you are part of his ‘ol boys group, you are SOL. Goodbye and good luck dont let the door hit ya in the kista