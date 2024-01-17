FAM Featuring Virtual Collection Tours

COOPERSTOWN—Beginning this month, Fenimore Art Museum is offering three different virtual tours focusing on the museum’s collections. Each of the tours will be offered on three separate dates. Tours take place on Tuesdays through March 12 from 2-2:30 p.m. and are conducted via Zoom.

The series kicked off with a live discussion on author James Fenimore Cooper, artist Thomas Cole and the Hudson River School of landscape painters on January 16, to be repeated on February 6 and February 27. Writer James Fenimore Cooper and artist Thomas Cole were friends whose works inspired a love for the American landscape. Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray leads this live virtual tour exploring FAM’s collection featuring memorabilia from the Cooper family, as well as a variety of paintings by Thomas Cole and other key members of the Hudson River School, followed by a live question and answer session.

On Tuesday, January 23, the focus will be on the museum’s world-renowned Thaw Collection of American Indian Art. This collection showcases examples of Native American artistry, craftsmanship and ingenuity from across North America. Basketry, masks, clothing, ceramics, weavings, and much more spanning dozens of cultures and hundreds of years is featured in FAM’s Thaw Gallery. Join Associate Curator Julia Madore on a special virtual Zoom tour of this stunning and important collection, followed by a live question and answer session. This tour will be repeated on February 13 and March 5.

“American Artists Abroad” rounds out the virtual tours. Join Associate Curator of American Art Ann Cannon on a world tour through the museum’s collection of works done by American artists abroad. Discover what drew artists in the 19th and early 20th centuries to study in Europe, explore Africa, and even make the trip to Japan. Featured artists include Mary Cassatt, Benjamin West and many more. The Zoom tour will be followed by a live question and answer session with Cannon. The same tour will be featured again on February 20 and March 12.

See the full schedule and tour descriptions at FenimoreArt.org. Virtual tours are free of charge, but a $10.00 donation is suggested.