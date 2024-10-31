News Briefs: October 31, 2024

Hurricane Relief Planned

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Richfield Springs Veterans’ Club will send a truck of clothing donations for hurricane relief on Friday, November 1. Donations may be left at Green Lakes Home and Garden, 7882 State Highway 28, or at the Vets Club at 13 Lake Street.

Wasting Disease Detected

NEW YORK STATE—The New York State departments of Agriculture and Markets and Environmental Conservation announced that an isolated case of chronic wasting disease was detected in DEC Area 6, which includes Oneida, Herkimer, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties. Although there is no strong evidence that this ghastly disease can spread to humans, people should not consume meat from infected animals. Hunters and members of the public are urged to report sick or dying deer, including roadkill, in the Region 6 area by contacting (315) 785-2263 or Information.R6@dec.ny.gov. Hunters should also be sure to use only synthetic lures and scents, and to dispose of carcass waste properly.

FoVL Hosts Sunday Speakers

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library and the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown will host a two-part, nonpartisan pre-election special edition of the Sunday Speaker Series at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 3. Dr. Richard Pious will speak on the paradox of presidential power, followed by an intermission with pizza and soft drinks at 5:30 p.m. The First Baptist Church will present a film screening of “A Citizen’s Guide to Democracy” at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and will be held in the third floor ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street.

CAA Show Delivery Dates Set

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association members, as well as artists and crafters who wish to become members, are invited to submit pieces for the Members’ Holiday Show and Sale. Delivery dates for artworks are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9. Large two-dimensional pieces are limited to one or two per person due to space constraints, and three-dimensional artists should keep the total size of their work at a reasonable limit. The sale will be open to the public from November 16 to December 21. For more information, contact (607) 547-9777 or visit the Facebook page or www.cooperstownart.org.

Hurricane Rescues Available

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals received 13 pets from hurricane-impacted shelters in North Carolina on Friday, October 25. Area residents considering a pet are strongly urged to adopt one of the new arrivals, or another shelter animal to make room for them. To browse available pets or make a donation, visit www.sqspca.org.

Kids’ Books Licensed by Hall

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has officially licensed two new children’s books by sportswriter James Buckley Jr. “A Kids’ Guide to the National Baseball Hall of Fame” highlights more than 200 Hall of Fame members and includes a complete list of the 346 inductees. “Out of the Park!” examines the careers and lives of outstanding ballplayers in greater detail, focusing on different aspects of the game.

Waller Teacher of the Year

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Scott Waller, Cooperstown High School class of 1993, was named Veteran Teacher of the Year by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington. He has served Gonzaga College High School in many capacities since 1998, including as math department chair, Middle States Accreditation Self-Study leadership, and Academic Council member.

Waller currently serves as a full-time math teacher, director of summer learning programs and head varsity soccer coach. The soccer team has battled its way to multiple championships during his tenure, earning him several Coach of the Year accolades. Waller lives in Alexandria, Virginia with his wife, Suzy, and three children.

Adorn-a-Door To Return

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association’s 23rd annual Adorn-a-Door Wreath Festival will be held in the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CAA will provide a plain balsam wreath to anyone who registers by Friday, November 15. Participants then decorate their wreaths as they choose before they are sold by silent auction. All proceeds support CAA’s Art Scholarship Program. The popular “Dinner’s On Us” raffle item, featuring a week’s worth of gift certificates to local restaurants, will also be raffled off at 4 p.m. during the festival. For more information, contact (607) 547-9777 or visit the Facebook page or www.cooperstownart.org.

Tague Shares Funding News

ALBANY—New York State Assemblyman Chris Tague (R,C-Schoharie) announced new funding for local libraries across the 102nd District, which includes Greene and Schoharie counties, and parts of Albany, Delaware, Otsego and Ulster counties. Stamford Library received more than $242,000.00 to assist with the construction of a new library building; Worcester Free Library got over $6,000.00 for parking lot improvements; and the Sharon Springs Free Library will get about $7,100.00 for sewer line reconstruction. D.R. Evarts Library District, located in Athens, received $132,754.00 for new water services, waterproofing and fire suppression. The state allocated $36,827.00 to the Rensselaerville Library to construct an accessible exterior community space. The Town of Westerlo Public Library will get $13,605.00 to assist with ceiling repairs, insulation and electrical work.

FAM Slates Kids’ Programs

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum will offer a two-day storybook and illustration workshop for children from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 9 and 10. Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray will lead a tour through the museum’s “Young at Art: The Caldecott Collection of Children’s Book Illustrations” exhibition, on display through Sunday, December 29. After the tour, participants will write story drafts, pair them with their drawings and learn to make a hand-bound book. The program is intended for children ages 9-14 and costs $100.00 for museum members, or $115.00 for non-members. For details, visit FenimoreArt.org.

CANO Seeks Artists, Artisans

ONEONTA—Community Arts Network of Oneonta invites artists and artisans from across the region to participate in its Holiday Artist and Maker Market, which will run from Tuesday, November 26 to Wednesday, December 18. Vendors must register by Friday, November 15. The third annual Postcard Exhibition Benefit will run from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. Artists must submit their original 5×7 postcard-sized artwork by Tuesday, October 29. Email admin@canoneonta.org to arrange delivery, or mail to 11 Ford Avenue in Oneonta. Only one submission per artist will be accepted.

CCE Announces Classes

NEW YORK STATE—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties, along with other CCE chapters across the state, announced programming for the upcoming months. CCE Columbia-Greene Counties will host a free program on energy efficiency and its applications in agricultural productivity and profitability from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6. It will be accessible by webinar, but registration is required at https://agenergyny.org/upcoming-events/. Cornell Agricultural Workforce Development’s flagship online course, Transition to Supervisor, will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays from November 6 to December 17. The course costs $275.00 and registration is required. A NY Farm to School Summit for farmers will be held in Syracuse from Wednesday to Friday, November 20-22. For more information, visit NYDLFC@cornell.edu .