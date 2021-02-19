Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Family Escapes Burning Trailer Family Escapes Burning Trailer 02/19/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Family Escapes Burning Trailer 4 Safe; Birds, Cats Die In Hartwick The Pagillo family – dad Jim, his wife, and their daughter and her boyfriend – escaped a raging fire overnight in their mobile home in the Petkewec Road trailer park, just next to the Cooperstown Family Campground, Town of Hartwick, neighbor Ron Grescheck reported a few minutes ago. The mobile home was destroyed, as was an RV parked on the lot. According to the neighbor, no one was injured, but several cats and birds died in the conflagration, which broke out at 8:30 p.m. yesterday, bringing fire companies from Hartwick and surrounding towns. Cooperstown firefighters responded to a flare-up shortly after 6 a.m. today. Grescheck said the siding on his blue mobile home was damage by the heat. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)